War Update: 187 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update as of 22:00 on May 13, 2026, published on Facebook.

According to the report, since the beginning of the day, a total of 187 clashes have occurred. Russian forces carried out 55 air strikes, dropped 178 guided aerial bombs, and used 6,392 kamikaze drones, as well as 2,638 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, there were four clashes. The enemy carried out 75 shelling attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted 16 assaults near Lyman, Rybalchyne, Okhrimivka, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped an enemy attempt to advance near Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four assault attempts near Lyman, Drobysheve, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, no active offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two assaults were repelled near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight assaults near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

Ukraine's Defense Forces wipe out Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 24 attacks, attempting to advance near Novopavlivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhorodnie. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Ukrainian forces reportedly eliminated 56 Russian troops and wounded 14 more in this sector. They also destroyed one multiple rocket launcher, vehicles, and other equipment, and damaged tanks, artillery systems, and a drone command post. A total of 182 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 22 assaults near Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Pryvillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, and Charivne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces attempted eight advances near Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped two assaults toward Antonivka.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian forces struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.