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Russia Fends Off Massive Drone Strike Targeting Gaza Facility
(MENAFN) A drone assault targeting a gas processing facility in Russia's Astrakhan Region was successfully repelled Wednesday, with regional governor Igor Babushkin confirming that all incoming drones were intercepted before reaching their mark.
Babushkin announced via his social media channel that every drone involved in the strike had been either shot down or neutralized through electronic warfare measures. Debris from the downed aircraft triggered a fire at the site, though emergency crews managed to bring the blaze under control within hours, he added.
The overnight assault was part of a significantly broader Ukrainian drone campaign across Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the country's on-duty air defense systems shot down 312 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions, with the strikes extending as far as the Moscow Region — marking one of the largest single-night drone interception figures reported in recent months.
No casualties or major structural damage were immediately reported in connection with the Astrakhan incident, though authorities have yet to release a full damage assessment across all affected regions.
Babushkin announced via his social media channel that every drone involved in the strike had been either shot down or neutralized through electronic warfare measures. Debris from the downed aircraft triggered a fire at the site, though emergency crews managed to bring the blaze under control within hours, he added.
The overnight assault was part of a significantly broader Ukrainian drone campaign across Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the country's on-duty air defense systems shot down 312 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions, with the strikes extending as far as the Moscow Region — marking one of the largest single-night drone interception figures reported in recent months.
No casualties or major structural damage were immediately reported in connection with the Astrakhan incident, though authorities have yet to release a full damage assessment across all affected regions.
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