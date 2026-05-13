The National Museum Celebrates International Museum Day With Three-Day Cultural Program

The National Museum of Saudi Arabia will mark International Museum Day 2026 with a three-day cultural program from May 14–16, held under the International Council of Museums (ICOM) global theme,“Museums Unite a Divided World.” This program reflects the National Museum's enduring commitment to access, dialogue, and inclusive cultural participation.

The program's schedule features a series of panel discussions, interactive workshops, live performances, and musical events designed for visitors of all ages. In keeping with Saudi Arabia's Year of Artificial Intelligence, the activities will also integrate an AI-powered“Design Your Journey” experience, enabling visitors to personalize their exploration of the museum's collection of more than 3,000 archaeological and heritage artifacts.

Over three days, the program brings together a diverse group of thinkers, academics, artists, and specialists for sessions that address some of the most pressing questions in contemporary culture. The sessions will explore the role of storytelling and language in shaping identity and belonging; the impact of technology and artificial intelligence on the ways we understand and share culture; and how spaces – from buildings to museums – can be designed to foster community connection.

The program includes panel sessions, the first of which will address language and living cultural heritage, while the second will focus on traditional architecture and its relationship to community identity. Another session will highlight the role of traditional performing arts in transmitting cultural identity across generations. A further interactive discussion will spotlight the role of higher education in nurturing artistic talent in the Kingdom. The program also features a student-led debate titled“Which is More Justified?”, where university students will present opposing perspectives on issues of history and cultural narrative, encouraging audience reflection and engagement. Additionally, visitors can participate in a variety of interactive workshops and activities throughout the program.

Admission to the National Museum's permanent galleries and International Museum Day programming is free of charge. The museum invites everyone to participate in this special occasion and discover the vital role museums play in inspiring, connecting, and bringing communities together.

Tags#International Museum Day #The National Museum of Saudi Arabia