Zelensky Proposes Bilateral Drone Deals With European Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement during his address at the Bucharest Nine summit, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I believe we all need bilateral drone deals – agreements that will help integrate each part of national defense so that we can respond to modern threats by using European production capabilities and Ukraine's expertise, proven in real defense during real war," Zelensky said.

He noted that he has already proposed a drone deal to the European Union, but in his opinion, this system should develop "both at the level of European institutions and at the level of individual countries."

Zelensky stressed the importance of Ukrainian expertise, explaining that during wartime technologies change rapidly, and only practical experience can show which solutions truly work.

"Right now, many may think that in modern military operations the main thing is simply having tools such as interceptors, various types of drones, electronic warfare systems. But the reality of modern warfare is that military technologies change very quickly, every day. It is not enough just to have tools – you also need real expertise in using these systems and the same speed of adaptation as the threats themselves. Right now, only we have this expertise," he said.

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He called for combining European capabilities with Ukrainian experience to strengthen security. In particular, he said this could be achieved by actively using the SAFE program, "which gives Europe the opportunity to rearm now and adapt our European defense production to modern challenges."

On May 11, Zelensky stated that 20 countries were already working with Ukraine at various levels regarding the signing of drone deals.