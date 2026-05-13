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Saudi-UAE Leaders Discuss Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations as well as wider regional developments, according to official statements cited in reports.
The two leaders reviewed recent events in the region and exchanged views on ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening security and maintaining stability, as noted by official Saudi and Emirati sources.
According to reports, both sides also addressed the state of cooperation between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, highlighting coordination across various political, economic, and strategic areas.
They further examined current regional dynamics and their potential impact on both regional and international security, along with continued efforts to manage emerging challenges.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions from Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, as well as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was established on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, although subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, while diplomatic efforts to revive talks have continued with Pakistan playing a mediating role.
The two leaders reviewed recent events in the region and exchanged views on ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening security and maintaining stability, as noted by official Saudi and Emirati sources.
According to reports, both sides also addressed the state of cooperation between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, highlighting coordination across various political, economic, and strategic areas.
They further examined current regional dynamics and their potential impact on both regional and international security, along with continued efforts to manage emerging challenges.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions from Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, as well as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was established on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, although subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, while diplomatic efforts to revive talks have continued with Pakistan playing a mediating role.
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