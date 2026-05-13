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Lebanese Army Announces Soldier’s Death in Israeli Airstrike
(MENAFN) The Lebanese army said on Tuesday that one of its soldiers was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, despite the existence of a ceasefire arrangement.
In a statement, the army identified the victim as Chief Warrant Officer Mohammad Ali Obeid, who was killed in a strike on the town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh district. He was described as a father of three, born in 1980 in the same town, and a recipient of several military medals and commendations.
According to reports from a news agency, Israeli drones carried out four consecutive strikes on Jebchit, followed by artillery shelling and a fifth airstrike near a prayer hall in the area.
The incident occurred shortly before a planned third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington. The two countries, which do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, previously held two rounds of discussions in the US capital last month as part of diplomatic efforts backed by Washington.
The upcoming talks come amid continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon, despite a US-mediated ceasefire announced on April 17 and later extended to May 17.
Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasseredine said that 380 people have been killed and 1,122 injured since what he described as the “alleged ceasefire” came into effect on April 17.
In a statement, the army identified the victim as Chief Warrant Officer Mohammad Ali Obeid, who was killed in a strike on the town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh district. He was described as a father of three, born in 1980 in the same town, and a recipient of several military medals and commendations.
According to reports from a news agency, Israeli drones carried out four consecutive strikes on Jebchit, followed by artillery shelling and a fifth airstrike near a prayer hall in the area.
The incident occurred shortly before a planned third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington. The two countries, which do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, previously held two rounds of discussions in the US capital last month as part of diplomatic efforts backed by Washington.
The upcoming talks come amid continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon, despite a US-mediated ceasefire announced on April 17 and later extended to May 17.
Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasseredine said that 380 people have been killed and 1,122 injured since what he described as the “alleged ceasefire” came into effect on April 17.
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