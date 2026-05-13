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Pakistan, Azerbaijan Presidents Discuss Regional Conflict, Cooperation
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation on Tuesday in which they discussed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, wider regional developments, and bilateral cooperation, according to an official statement.
During the call, Sharif reviewed the regional situation as Islamabad continues efforts to help revive stalled direct discussions between Washington and Tehran aimed at reducing tensions between the two sides.
Both leaders reaffirmed what they described as the “deep fraternal bonds” between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, expressing a shared commitment to expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people relations, the statement said.
Sharif also extended his best wishes for the upcoming World Urban Forum scheduled to be held in Baku next week, expressing confidence that the event would contribute meaningfully to global urban development discussions under Aliyev’s leadership.
He further noted that Pakistan would be well represented at the forum.
During the call, Sharif reviewed the regional situation as Islamabad continues efforts to help revive stalled direct discussions between Washington and Tehran aimed at reducing tensions between the two sides.
Both leaders reaffirmed what they described as the “deep fraternal bonds” between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, expressing a shared commitment to expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people relations, the statement said.
Sharif also extended his best wishes for the upcoming World Urban Forum scheduled to be held in Baku next week, expressing confidence that the event would contribute meaningfully to global urban development discussions under Aliyev’s leadership.
He further noted that Pakistan would be well represented at the forum.
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