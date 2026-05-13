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Magnitude 4.6 Quake Jolts Area Surrounding Tehran
(MENAFN) A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook the area surrounding the Iranian city of Pardis, situated east of Tehran, late Tuesday, according to Iran's Seismological Center.
Iran's Seismological Center placed the tremor at 20:16 GMT, with a preliminary report confirming a shallow focal depth of 10 kilometers — roughly 6.21 miles — a depth range that can intensify surface-level shaking.
The epicenter was pinpointed near the Tehran-Mazandaran provincial border, approximately 41 kilometers from Tehran and 77 kilometers from Karaj. Shockwaves radiated beyond the immediate strike zone, with residents across eastern sections of Tehran province and several cities throughout Mazandaran province reporting that the quake was felt.
As of the time of reporting, no casualties or structural damage had been confirmed by local authorities.
Iran's Seismological Center placed the tremor at 20:16 GMT, with a preliminary report confirming a shallow focal depth of 10 kilometers — roughly 6.21 miles — a depth range that can intensify surface-level shaking.
The epicenter was pinpointed near the Tehran-Mazandaran provincial border, approximately 41 kilometers from Tehran and 77 kilometers from Karaj. Shockwaves radiated beyond the immediate strike zone, with residents across eastern sections of Tehran province and several cities throughout Mazandaran province reporting that the quake was felt.
As of the time of reporting, no casualties or structural damage had been confirmed by local authorities.
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