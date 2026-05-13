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Australian Court Orders Major Settlement in Indigenous Land Mining Dispute
(MENAFN) An Australian mining corporation has been ordered to pay 150 million Australian dollars, equivalent to about $108 million, to the Indigenous Yindjibarndi community for conducting iron ore mining activities on their traditional land without authorization.
According to reports, the ruling brings to a close a legal battle that lasted nearly 20 years between the Yindjibarndi people and Fortescue Metals Group, while also becoming the largest native title compensation settlement in Australia’s history.
Despite the outcome, several community leaders voiced dissatisfaction with the amount awarded.
One elder reportedly described the compensation as “peanuts” in comparison to the enormous profits generated from the mining operations over the years.
The Yindjibarndi people had originally demanded 1.8 billion Australian dollars, arguing the mining activities caused cultural and economic harm as well as destruction to sacred Indigenous sites.
Reports said the projects were launched without the approval of the traditional landowners and have earned the company tens of billions of dollars since mining production started in 2013. The operations are expected to continue until at least the mid-2040s.
The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation was officially recognized in 2017 as the sole native title holder for a 2,700-square-kilometre area in Western Australia.
According to reports, the ruling brings to a close a legal battle that lasted nearly 20 years between the Yindjibarndi people and Fortescue Metals Group, while also becoming the largest native title compensation settlement in Australia’s history.
Despite the outcome, several community leaders voiced dissatisfaction with the amount awarded.
One elder reportedly described the compensation as “peanuts” in comparison to the enormous profits generated from the mining operations over the years.
The Yindjibarndi people had originally demanded 1.8 billion Australian dollars, arguing the mining activities caused cultural and economic harm as well as destruction to sacred Indigenous sites.
Reports said the projects were launched without the approval of the traditional landowners and have earned the company tens of billions of dollars since mining production started in 2013. The operations are expected to continue until at least the mid-2040s.
The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation was officially recognized in 2017 as the sole native title holder for a 2,700-square-kilometre area in Western Australia.
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