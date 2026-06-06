DMK Boycott Reflects Lack Of Unity In INDIA Bloc: Giriraj Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 6 (IANS) Reacting to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s decision to officially boycott the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the Opposition alliance lacks unity and is driven solely by political self-interest.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said,“This is a game. There is no unity among them. What Congress has done with the DMK can only be described as betrayal, a breach of trust. They fought elections together, Rahul Gandhi campaigned alongside the DMK, and they sought power together. Therefore, this can only be called betrayal. When someone feels betrayed, such a meeting loses its significance.”

He further alleged that the INDIA bloc is united only for political gains.“The entire INDIA bloc is together for its own selfish interests and nothing more. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest threat to the INDIA bloc,” he told IANS.

On Thursday, the DMK announced that it would boycott the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to be held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on June 8.

The Union Minister also reacted to the withdrawal of Z+ security cover for former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

“Do Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi face any threat? No. There are established government rules regarding security cover. If a person falls under those criteria, security is provided. However, if the government determines that they do not meet the required standards, then how can such security be granted?” Giriraj Singh said.

Emphasising that security decisions are governed by established protocols, he added,“There are specific rules for Z and Z+ security categories, and the law applies equally to everyone. Are RJD leaders fighting for a status symbol? If so, they should tell the Chief Minister that Z+ security is merely a status symbol.”

Meanwhile, political tensions in Bihar have intensified after former Chief Minister Rabri Devi sent back all security personnel deployed at her official residence following the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary government's decision to withdraw the Z+ security cover provided to her and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

According to party sources, Rabri Devi, expressing her displeasure over the decision, directed that all security personnel assigned to both her and Lalu Prasad Yadav be withdrawn from their residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna.

Reacting to the development, Shakti Singh Yadav, the Chief Spokesperson of RJD, accused the BJP-led Bihar government of targeting Opposition leaders for political reasons.

He alleged that the withdrawal of the Z+ security cover was intended to humiliate Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav and described the move as an example of the politics of vendetta.

According to Shakti Singh Yadav, Rabri Devi's decision to send back the security personnel was a mark of protest against the government's action.