Russian Strikes Hit Energy Infrastructure In Sumy Region, Causing Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Last night, Russians attacked energy infrastructure, gas stations, and postal transport in the Sumy region. As a result of strikes on energy facilities, power outages were recorded in some settlements since the evening,” Hryhorov wrote.

He added that energy workers are actively working to eliminate the consequences and restore electricity supply.

According to the official, after midnight, a Russian drone struck a gas station in the Trostianets community. A female employee was injured and hospitalized; her condition is not life-threatening.

Later, another Russian drone attacked a postal vehicle on a highway in the Sumy district near the Sad community. The driver was injured and taken to hospital, where he is receiving medical care.

Russian drone strikes gas station in Kherson region, killing one and injuring five

As previously reported, five people were injured in Russian attacks on border communities of the Sumy region on June 5.