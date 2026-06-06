403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s Oil Output Declines
(MENAFN) Russia’s current oil production has dropped compared to the beginning of 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated on Thursday during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
“Currently, production is indeed somewhat lower than at the beginning of the year,” Novak told reporters, noting that several refineries are undergoing “unscheduled” maintenance. Despite this, he emphasized that export infrastructure is being utilized at maximum capacity.
Novak explained that as refineries return to full operation, production levels are expected to rise and match earlier figures.
His comments come as Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities have intensified in recent months, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict now entering its fifth year.
Earlier Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 272 Ukrainian drones across 10 regions, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed leader of Crimea, wrote on Telegram that four people were killed and 10 injured in the peninsula due to Ukrainian attacks.
Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Russia of launching overnight airstrikes, claiming its defenses downed 264 out of 293 drones deployed by Moscow.
In Donetsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin announced that five people were killed and 10 wounded in Russian assaults over the past day.
“Currently, production is indeed somewhat lower than at the beginning of the year,” Novak told reporters, noting that several refineries are undergoing “unscheduled” maintenance. Despite this, he emphasized that export infrastructure is being utilized at maximum capacity.
Novak explained that as refineries return to full operation, production levels are expected to rise and match earlier figures.
His comments come as Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities have intensified in recent months, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict now entering its fifth year.
Earlier Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 272 Ukrainian drones across 10 regions, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed leader of Crimea, wrote on Telegram that four people were killed and 10 injured in the peninsula due to Ukrainian attacks.
Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Russia of launching overnight airstrikes, claiming its defenses downed 264 out of 293 drones deployed by Moscow.
In Donetsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin announced that five people were killed and 10 wounded in Russian assaults over the past day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment