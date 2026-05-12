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China Renews Opposition to US Arms Sales to Taiwan Ahead of Trump Visit
(MENAFN) China has once again voiced strong opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan ahead of an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing’s stance remains unchanged regarding military cooperation between Washington and Taipei.
“China’s firm opposition to US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region is consistent and clear.”
His remarks come after Trump stated on Monday that he intends to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan directly with Xi during his visit to China this week.
According to a media outlet, a bipartisan group of US senators has urged the administration to proceed with a delayed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, which has reportedly been held up at the State Department for months.
Guo said the upcoming summit in Beijing will include “in-depth” discussions on broader China–US relations, as well as global peace and development-related issues.
Trump also indicated he plans to raise the case of Hong Kong media figure Jimmy Lai, who was sentenced earlier this year to 20 years in prison, during his talks with Xi.
In response, Guo said that China’s position on the case remains unchanged, stating that Beijing’s view is “clear,” without providing further details.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing’s stance remains unchanged regarding military cooperation between Washington and Taipei.
“China’s firm opposition to US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region is consistent and clear.”
His remarks come after Trump stated on Monday that he intends to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan directly with Xi during his visit to China this week.
According to a media outlet, a bipartisan group of US senators has urged the administration to proceed with a delayed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, which has reportedly been held up at the State Department for months.
Guo said the upcoming summit in Beijing will include “in-depth” discussions on broader China–US relations, as well as global peace and development-related issues.
Trump also indicated he plans to raise the case of Hong Kong media figure Jimmy Lai, who was sentenced earlier this year to 20 years in prison, during his talks with Xi.
In response, Guo said that China’s position on the case remains unchanged, stating that Beijing’s view is “clear,” without providing further details.
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