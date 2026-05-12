Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Relaunches Military Operation After Truce Ends

Russia Relaunches Military Operation After Truce Ends


2026-05-12 09:25:56
(MENAFN) Russia has relaunched its military campaign following the expiration of a short-lived ceasefire, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Tuesday, signaling a return to active combat operations after a four-day pause.

Russian forces held their positions throughout the truce period — from Friday through Monday — without territorial advancement, the ministry said in a statement, framing the pause as a strictly observed standdown.

"With the end of the ceasefire agreement, Russian forces have continued conducting the special military operation," it said.

The resumption marks the collapse of what had been a brief window for potential de-escalation, with Moscow showing no indication of willingness to extend the halt in fighting. No further negotiations or ceasefire extensions were announced as operations got back underway.

MENAFN12052026000045017169ID1111103311



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search