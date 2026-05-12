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Russia Relaunches Military Operation After Truce Ends
(MENAFN) Russia has relaunched its military campaign following the expiration of a short-lived ceasefire, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Tuesday, signaling a return to active combat operations after a four-day pause.
Russian forces held their positions throughout the truce period — from Friday through Monday — without territorial advancement, the ministry said in a statement, framing the pause as a strictly observed standdown.
"With the end of the ceasefire agreement, Russian forces have continued conducting the special military operation," it said.
The resumption marks the collapse of what had been a brief window for potential de-escalation, with Moscow showing no indication of willingness to extend the halt in fighting. No further negotiations or ceasefire extensions were announced as operations got back underway.
Russian forces held their positions throughout the truce period — from Friday through Monday — without territorial advancement, the ministry said in a statement, framing the pause as a strictly observed standdown.
"With the end of the ceasefire agreement, Russian forces have continued conducting the special military operation," it said.
The resumption marks the collapse of what had been a brief window for potential de-escalation, with Moscow showing no indication of willingness to extend the halt in fighting. No further negotiations or ceasefire extensions were announced as operations got back underway.
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