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Japan Household Spending Falls 2.9 Percent for Four Straight Month
(MENAFN) Japanese household expenditure contracted 2.9 percent in real, inflation-adjusted terms year on year in March, extending a losing streak to four consecutive months of decline, according to government figures released Tuesday.
Families of two or more members spent an average of 334,701 yen — roughly 2,124 U.S. dollars — over the course of the month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported.
Zooming out to the full fiscal 2025 picture, however, the data offered a modest counterpoint: household spending edged 0.1 percent higher in real terms compared with the prior year, snapping a three-year contraction and registering its first annual gain since fiscal 2022.
Three forces underpinned that annual recovery. A rebound in automobile purchases provided the most significant lift, complemented by stronger demand for personal computers and a surge in consumer activity generated by the World Expo staged in Osaka between April and October 2025.
The figures carry considerable weight for Japan's broader economic outlook. Household spending serves as a critical barometer of private consumption — a component that accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product — making the persistent month-on-month weakness a closely watched concern for policymakers in Tokyo.
Families of two or more members spent an average of 334,701 yen — roughly 2,124 U.S. dollars — over the course of the month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported.
Zooming out to the full fiscal 2025 picture, however, the data offered a modest counterpoint: household spending edged 0.1 percent higher in real terms compared with the prior year, snapping a three-year contraction and registering its first annual gain since fiscal 2022.
Three forces underpinned that annual recovery. A rebound in automobile purchases provided the most significant lift, complemented by stronger demand for personal computers and a surge in consumer activity generated by the World Expo staged in Osaka between April and October 2025.
The figures carry considerable weight for Japan's broader economic outlook. Household spending serves as a critical barometer of private consumption — a component that accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product — making the persistent month-on-month weakness a closely watched concern for policymakers in Tokyo.
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