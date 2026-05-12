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Iraq Denies Reports of Unauthorized Forces Operating on Its Territory
(MENAFN) Iraq has once again denied the presence of any unauthorized foreign or armed military bases operating on its soil, including in desert regions spanning Karbala and Najaf provinces.
In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said authorities are actively monitoring reports and claims regarding alleged unauthorized forces in sensitive desert areas, particularly east of Nukhayb in Karbala and parts of Najaf.
The statement referred to a security incident that occurred on March 5, during which Iraqi forces reportedly deployed from operations commands in Karbala and Najaf and engaged with unidentified armed groups said to be operating without authorization. According to the statement, the groups were allegedly supported by aircraft during the confrontation.
The incident resulted in casualties on the Iraqi side, with one security personnel killed, two others injured, and a military vehicle rendered inoperable, the statement said.
It added that Iraqi forces continued pressure operations in the area, which eventually led to the withdrawal of the unidentified armed elements. Authorities emphasized that maintaining a security presence in remote desert regions remains a priority.
The statement further noted that Iraqi security forces continue regular search and patrol operations across wide desert zones, extending toward international border areas with neighboring countries, as part of ongoing efforts to secure territorial control and prevent unauthorized activity.
In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said authorities are actively monitoring reports and claims regarding alleged unauthorized forces in sensitive desert areas, particularly east of Nukhayb in Karbala and parts of Najaf.
The statement referred to a security incident that occurred on March 5, during which Iraqi forces reportedly deployed from operations commands in Karbala and Najaf and engaged with unidentified armed groups said to be operating without authorization. According to the statement, the groups were allegedly supported by aircraft during the confrontation.
The incident resulted in casualties on the Iraqi side, with one security personnel killed, two others injured, and a military vehicle rendered inoperable, the statement said.
It added that Iraqi forces continued pressure operations in the area, which eventually led to the withdrawal of the unidentified armed elements. Authorities emphasized that maintaining a security presence in remote desert regions remains a priority.
The statement further noted that Iraqi security forces continue regular search and patrol operations across wide desert zones, extending toward international border areas with neighboring countries, as part of ongoing efforts to secure territorial control and prevent unauthorized activity.
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