403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela Rejects Trump’s 51st State Idea, Reaffirms Sovereignty
(MENAFN) According to reports, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez has strongly rejected remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump suggesting that Washington could consider making Venezuela the 51st US state.
The comments reportedly came during an interview, where Trump said he was “seriously considering” the idea. In response, Rodriguez dismissed the proposal while speaking to journalists in The Hague, where she was attending hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a long-running territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the resource-rich Essequibo region.
Rodriguez emphasized Venezuela’s independence and national identity, stressing that the country would not accept any loss of sovereignty. She said Venezuela remains committed to defending its political and territorial integrity while participating in international legal proceedings related to the border conflict.
She also tied her remarks to Venezuela’s broader historical narrative, highlighting national pride and resistance to foreign control, according to reports.
The dispute over Essequibo has intensified in recent years due to its significant oil and mineral resources, with both Venezuela and Guyana claiming sovereignty over the region. The ICJ is currently reviewing the case following its referral by Guyana.
Rodriguez’s statements reflect ongoing diplomatic tensions between Caracas and Washington, which have fluctuated alongside broader regional disputes and shifting political dynamics in Venezuela.
The comments reportedly came during an interview, where Trump said he was “seriously considering” the idea. In response, Rodriguez dismissed the proposal while speaking to journalists in The Hague, where she was attending hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a long-running territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the resource-rich Essequibo region.
Rodriguez emphasized Venezuela’s independence and national identity, stressing that the country would not accept any loss of sovereignty. She said Venezuela remains committed to defending its political and territorial integrity while participating in international legal proceedings related to the border conflict.
She also tied her remarks to Venezuela’s broader historical narrative, highlighting national pride and resistance to foreign control, according to reports.
The dispute over Essequibo has intensified in recent years due to its significant oil and mineral resources, with both Venezuela and Guyana claiming sovereignty over the region. The ICJ is currently reviewing the case following its referral by Guyana.
Rodriguez’s statements reflect ongoing diplomatic tensions between Caracas and Washington, which have fluctuated alongside broader regional disputes and shifting political dynamics in Venezuela.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment