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South Korea’s KF-21 Program Might Get Delayed as Costs Increase
(MENAFN) According to reports, South Korea’s KF-21 Boramae fighter jet development program may experience delays as production costs have risen significantly above earlier projections.
Yonhap News reported, citing documents from the country’s arms procurement agency, that the second-phase “Block-II” production of the KF-21 is now estimated at 18.44 trillion won (about $12.5 billion), representing nearly a 30% increase compared with the original 2024 estimate of 14.24 trillion won.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) attributed the cost escalation to multiple factors, including inflation, a weaker South Korean currency, and ongoing global supply chain disruptions.
The KF-21 program, which began in 2015, is designed to replace South Korea’s aging F-4 and F-5 fighter aircraft. The first prototype of the jet was unveiled in 2021.
Under the initial “Block-I” phase, South Korea plans to manufacture 40 aircraft focused primarily on air-to-air combat capabilities, with deployment targeted for 2028.
The subsequent “Block-II” phase is expected to produce 80 additional aircraft equipped with long-range air-to-ground missile systems, with a planned completion timeline of 2032.
However, officials are reportedly reviewing the project schedule, as rising costs could lead to possible delays in deployment and production timelines.
Yonhap News reported, citing documents from the country’s arms procurement agency, that the second-phase “Block-II” production of the KF-21 is now estimated at 18.44 trillion won (about $12.5 billion), representing nearly a 30% increase compared with the original 2024 estimate of 14.24 trillion won.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) attributed the cost escalation to multiple factors, including inflation, a weaker South Korean currency, and ongoing global supply chain disruptions.
The KF-21 program, which began in 2015, is designed to replace South Korea’s aging F-4 and F-5 fighter aircraft. The first prototype of the jet was unveiled in 2021.
Under the initial “Block-I” phase, South Korea plans to manufacture 40 aircraft focused primarily on air-to-air combat capabilities, with deployment targeted for 2028.
The subsequent “Block-II” phase is expected to produce 80 additional aircraft equipped with long-range air-to-ground missile systems, with a planned completion timeline of 2032.
However, officials are reportedly reviewing the project schedule, as rising costs could lead to possible delays in deployment and production timelines.
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