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Australia Sanctions Iranian Individuals, Entities Over Rights Allegations
(MENAFN) According to reports, Australia has announced new financial sanctions and travel restrictions targeting several Iranian individuals and organizations, citing alleged involvement in human rights abuses and related activities.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that the measures affect seven individuals and four entities linked to Iran’s security and financial systems.
“In January, the Iranian regime massacred thousands of its own citizens and carried out mass arrests of peaceful protesters, torturing detainees, subjecting them to forced confessions and preventing them from communicating with loved ones,” she claimed. “The regime limited internet access to stop the world from learning of these atrocities.”
Australian authorities said that some of the sanctioned individuals were involved in enforcing mandatory hijab rules, monitoring political activists and opponents, and detaining foreign nationals.
The sanctions also target financial networks that are allegedly connected to support for armed groups and Iran’s missile program activities, according to the government statement.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that the measures affect seven individuals and four entities linked to Iran’s security and financial systems.
“In January, the Iranian regime massacred thousands of its own citizens and carried out mass arrests of peaceful protesters, torturing detainees, subjecting them to forced confessions and preventing them from communicating with loved ones,” she claimed. “The regime limited internet access to stop the world from learning of these atrocities.”
Australian authorities said that some of the sanctioned individuals were involved in enforcing mandatory hijab rules, monitoring political activists and opponents, and detaining foreign nationals.
The sanctions also target financial networks that are allegedly connected to support for armed groups and Iran’s missile program activities, according to the government statement.
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