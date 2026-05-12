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Trump Weighs Possible Resumption of Army Action Against Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering restarting military operations against Iran amid growing frustration over stalled negotiations and continued regional tensions, according to reports citing unnamed officials.
Sources familiar with internal discussions said Trump has expressed increasing dissatisfaction with Iran’s handling of diplomatic efforts, particularly regarding the ongoing dispute over the Strait of Hormuz and perceived divisions within Iran’s leadership structure. The situation has reportedly led to renewed debate within the US administration over whether to continue diplomatic engagement or return to military pressure.
Trump has publicly criticized Iran’s most recent response to a US peace proposal, describing it as unacceptable and suggesting that the current ceasefire arrangement is extremely fragile. He characterized the situation as highly unstable, indicating that prospects for sustained peace remain uncertain.
According to reports, some officials within the Pentagon are pushing for a more aggressive approach, including the possibility of limited or targeted strikes aimed at increasing leverage in negotiations. Others within the administration continue to advocate for pursuing diplomatic channels.
Regional actors, including Pakistan, are reported to have communicated messages urging Iran to engage more seriously in negotiations, warning that the opportunity for a peaceful resolution may be narrowing. However, Iranian officials have not shown signs of shifting their position.
On the Iranian side, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf stated that Iran’s military forces remain prepared for any escalation. He warned that any act of aggression would be met with a strong response and emphasized that Iran is prepared for all possible scenarios, according to reports.
The developments reflect a continued escalation in rhetoric and strategic uncertainty, as diplomatic efforts remain stalled and both sides signal readiness for further confrontation if negotiations fail to advance.
Sources familiar with internal discussions said Trump has expressed increasing dissatisfaction with Iran’s handling of diplomatic efforts, particularly regarding the ongoing dispute over the Strait of Hormuz and perceived divisions within Iran’s leadership structure. The situation has reportedly led to renewed debate within the US administration over whether to continue diplomatic engagement or return to military pressure.
Trump has publicly criticized Iran’s most recent response to a US peace proposal, describing it as unacceptable and suggesting that the current ceasefire arrangement is extremely fragile. He characterized the situation as highly unstable, indicating that prospects for sustained peace remain uncertain.
According to reports, some officials within the Pentagon are pushing for a more aggressive approach, including the possibility of limited or targeted strikes aimed at increasing leverage in negotiations. Others within the administration continue to advocate for pursuing diplomatic channels.
Regional actors, including Pakistan, are reported to have communicated messages urging Iran to engage more seriously in negotiations, warning that the opportunity for a peaceful resolution may be narrowing. However, Iranian officials have not shown signs of shifting their position.
On the Iranian side, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf stated that Iran’s military forces remain prepared for any escalation. He warned that any act of aggression would be met with a strong response and emphasized that Iran is prepared for all possible scenarios, according to reports.
The developments reflect a continued escalation in rhetoric and strategic uncertainty, as diplomatic efforts remain stalled and both sides signal readiness for further confrontation if negotiations fail to advance.
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