UAE Denies Reports Of Israel PM Netanyahu's Visit, Calls Claims 'Unfounded'

Early on Thursday, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement denying reports that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited the nation, calling any such claims "unfounded".

The authority also denied receiving any Israeli military delegation. It emphasised that its relationship with Israel is "public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords".

The Ministry clarified that the relationship between both nations is "not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements".

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In the succint statement, the authority also said, "any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE".

The nation also called on media outlets to refrain from circulating unverified information or promoting misleading political narratives.

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