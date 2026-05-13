FIFA 2026: ICE Officers Likely To Be Present At World Cup Matches, Will Not Check Immigration Status Of Attendees

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the United States gears up to host FIFA World Cup matches next month, federal officers and agents who carry out immigrant arrests as part of their work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may be present at the tournament.

Citing officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), NBC News on Wednesday (local time) reported that the agency is offering its personnel to local police departments and other federal agencies to help enhance security around game perimeters, similar to Homeland Security's role at events such as the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby.

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While it is unclear if any department or agency has accepted ICE's offer, officials familiar with the development said that ICE officers and agents who will be assigned to security duties will not be responsible for checking the immigration status of spectators or employees.

According to one of the officials,“Our agents and officers are going to provide security when asked, but they will not be screening people for immigration status,” and added that whether ICE officers would wear uniforms would be dependent solely on location.

DHS's statement on ICE offering agents

In a statement, a DHS spokesperson noted that the department“will work with our local and federal partners to secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup - in line with federal law, the U.S. Constitution - as we do with every major sporting event, while showcasing American greatness to the entire world.”

The spokesperson added that international visitors coming to the U.S. legally for the games will have nothing to worry about. However, they further said,“What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is whether or not they are illegally in the U.S. - full stop.”

FIFA to host largest-ever World Cup in North America

FIFA is hosting its largest-ever World Cup in North America, featuring 48 teams competing across 16 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, with the opening match in Mexico City and the final scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Large crowds of spectators are expected to attend the games throughout the event.

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According to the report, officials said that it has not been specifically stated that ICE personnel are barred from making arrests at World Cup matches. Additionally, no guidance has been issued within the agency directing ICE officers engaged in immigration enforcement to avoid World Cup stadiums.

Further, the presence of ICE officials could force some spectators to avoid the games. Earlier this year, on US President Donald Trump 's order, ICE personnel patrolled security lines at airports across the country after a shortage of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers during the government shutdown of DHS.

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ICE agents were also present outside graduation ceremonies this year for new Marines at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in Beaufort County, South Carolina. Although no arrests were made, immigration-related concerns meant that some recruits graduated without their parents attending the ceremony.

In the past, the presence of ICE officials has raised criticism from immigration advocacy and civil liberties organizations, who argued that the agency would intimidate travelers who feared they would be targeted for arrest.

ICE agents may be present at FIFA World Cup for security purposes. Officials assure that no immigration status checks will occur during the event. Concerns over intimidation may deter some spectators from attending.

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