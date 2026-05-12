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Venezuela Rejects Trump’s ‘51st State’ Remark, Reaffirms Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Venezuela has firmly rejected comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting he is “seriously considering” the idea of making the country the 51st US state, according to reports.
Speaking in The Hague during proceedings at the International Court of Justice, acting president Delcy Rodríguez dismissed the idea and emphasized Venezuela’s continued commitment to independence and sovereignty.
She stated that the country “loves our process of independence” and would continue defending its national identity, history, and territorial integrity. Her remarks were made while she was attending hearings related to a long-running territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region.
Rodríguez’s response came after Trump made the comments in a media interview, which reportedly included references to Venezuela’s political situation and its relations with the United States. According to reports, Trump suggested he was seriously evaluating the idea in broader political remarks.
Venezuelan officials rejected any possibility of such a move, stressing that the country is not open to becoming part of another nation and reaffirming that its sovereignty is non-negotiable.
The exchange adds another layer of tension to already strained US–Venezuela relations, which have been shaped by political upheaval, territorial disputes, and shifting diplomatic engagement in recent months.
Speaking in The Hague during proceedings at the International Court of Justice, acting president Delcy Rodríguez dismissed the idea and emphasized Venezuela’s continued commitment to independence and sovereignty.
She stated that the country “loves our process of independence” and would continue defending its national identity, history, and territorial integrity. Her remarks were made while she was attending hearings related to a long-running territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region.
Rodríguez’s response came after Trump made the comments in a media interview, which reportedly included references to Venezuela’s political situation and its relations with the United States. According to reports, Trump suggested he was seriously evaluating the idea in broader political remarks.
Venezuelan officials rejected any possibility of such a move, stressing that the country is not open to becoming part of another nation and reaffirming that its sovereignty is non-negotiable.
The exchange adds another layer of tension to already strained US–Venezuela relations, which have been shaped by political upheaval, territorial disputes, and shifting diplomatic engagement in recent months.
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