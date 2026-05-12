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Deadly Israeli Strike Reported in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) An overnight Israeli airstrike on a residential home in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Dounine has reportedly killed at least six people and injured seven others, according to Lebanon’s state-run media and reports.
The injured were transferred to hospitals in the coastal city of Tyre, while additional Israeli shelling was reported in surrounding areas, including the outskirts of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.
Lebanese officials cited in reports claim that since early March, Israeli military actions in Lebanon have resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, alongside large-scale displacement affecting a significant portion of the population. These figures have not been independently verified.
Despite the announcement of a ceasefire in mid-April, hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah have reportedly continued, with near-daily strikes and exchanges of fire across the border.
The Israeli military has continued operations in southern Lebanon, while tensions remain high amid ongoing cross-border confrontations and concerns about escalation.
The situation reflects a continuing breakdown in ceasefire stability, with both sides maintaining military activity despite previous agreements aimed at reducing violence.
The injured were transferred to hospitals in the coastal city of Tyre, while additional Israeli shelling was reported in surrounding areas, including the outskirts of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.
Lebanese officials cited in reports claim that since early March, Israeli military actions in Lebanon have resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, alongside large-scale displacement affecting a significant portion of the population. These figures have not been independently verified.
Despite the announcement of a ceasefire in mid-April, hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah have reportedly continued, with near-daily strikes and exchanges of fire across the border.
The Israeli military has continued operations in southern Lebanon, while tensions remain high amid ongoing cross-border confrontations and concerns about escalation.
The situation reflects a continuing breakdown in ceasefire stability, with both sides maintaining military activity despite previous agreements aimed at reducing violence.
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