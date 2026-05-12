Assam Will Continue To Achieve New Heights Of Development: NDA Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) The leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly sworn-in BJP-led government in Assam and expressed confidence that the state will now continue to achieve new heights of development.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second-consecutive term, as the BJP-led NDA formed the government in the state for the third straight time.

Apart from Sarma, four ministers were also sworn in to the new Council of Ministers. Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Charan Boro and senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog took oath as Ministers.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides leaders and Chief Ministers from 22 NDA-ruled states.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, speaking to the reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, said, "My best wishes. Assam will continue to achieve new heights of development. Many congratulations, and gratitude to the people."

Union Minister Chirag Paswan extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Sarma.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Himanta has taken the oath of office with a leadership style aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister, aimed at accelerating development in Assam. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him."

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis told the reporters that it is a "matter of great joy" that the work carried out in Assam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Sarma "has received the blessings and support of the people."

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, speaking to reporters, said, "Prime Minister is giving confidence to the nation, development is very, very important. Second, the Chief Minister has performed very well; people re-elected the government with a good mandate, which is a historical message for all of us."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended best wishes to the new government and to Chief Minister Sarma.

"I offer my best wishes that under his leadership, Assam will reach new heights. In every respect, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Assam has already set an excellent example of development, and it will continue to perform even better in the future," Dhami said.

Extending best wishes, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken the oath. Under the guidance of PM Modi, Assam is also moving forward."

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, speaking to the reporters, extended best wishes to the newly elected BJP-led government.

"Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. I also thank the people of Assam for ensuring that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government comes to power here for the third time. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone," he said.

RLM Rajya Sabha MP, Upendra Kushwaha, speaking to IANS, said, "The government that has come to power with even greater strength will work more effectively for development. The previous government has already done very good work, and the people have once again given it strength and mandate. I extend my best wishes to the Chief Minister and all members of the Council of Ministers."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also congratulated the new government and said, "Today, the BJP government has been formed in Assam for the third time. Heartfelt congratulations."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari extended "heartfelt wishes" to CM Sarma, saying, "Everyone has seen the development that has taken place in Assam, and I hope that such development continues in the future as well."

NCP MP Praful Patel also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to IANS, Patel said, "It is a moment of great happiness, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. In the next five years, he will definitely work to make Assam into a developed state. These are my best wishes for him."

The BJP leader returned to power after the NDA secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

This marks the second consecutive term for Sarma as the Chief Minister. He first assumed the office in 2021. Under his leadership, the BJP has now scripted history by forming the government in Assam for the third consecutive time, further consolidating the party's political dominance in the northeastern state.