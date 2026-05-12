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Thailand Detects New Bat Coronavirus Strain
(MENAFN) Thailand has confirmed the discovery of a previously unidentified coronavirus strain found in bats, raising scientific interest while authorities move swiftly to reassure the public that immediate health risks remain minimal.
The finding was jointly confirmed by Thailand's Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the Health Ministry on Monday, according to media.
Health officials emphasized that no human infections have been recorded to date, and that the probability of an outbreak at this stage is considered low.
Authorities revealed that the strain was identified through the country's wildlife surveillance infrastructure, operating under the "One Health" framework — a monitoring approach that tracks the interconnected relationships between human, animal, and environmental health.
Early-stage analysis offers further reassurance: preliminary studies suggest the newly detected virus carries significantly lower severity and transmission potential than COVID-19, the pathogen that triggered a devastating global pandemic.
Officials also confirmed that existing COVID-19 vaccines retain their effectiveness in curbing illness severity, should the virus evolve into a broader public health concern.
The finding was jointly confirmed by Thailand's Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the Health Ministry on Monday, according to media.
Health officials emphasized that no human infections have been recorded to date, and that the probability of an outbreak at this stage is considered low.
Authorities revealed that the strain was identified through the country's wildlife surveillance infrastructure, operating under the "One Health" framework — a monitoring approach that tracks the interconnected relationships between human, animal, and environmental health.
Early-stage analysis offers further reassurance: preliminary studies suggest the newly detected virus carries significantly lower severity and transmission potential than COVID-19, the pathogen that triggered a devastating global pandemic.
Officials also confirmed that existing COVID-19 vaccines retain their effectiveness in curbing illness severity, should the virus evolve into a broader public health concern.
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