Banana Hacks: Keep Them Fresh For Days With 3 Easy Tricks That Really Work!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Most of us love having a banana every day. But they go bad so fast, right? Here are some super simple kitchen tricks to keep your bananas fresh for up to two weeks.Bananas ripen very quickly. If you don't eat them on time, they start turning black. This happens even faster during summer and monsoon. Once a banana turns black, its taste changes, and most people just don't want to eat it. If you're facing this same problem, these three simple hacks will be a lifesaver. They will keep your bananas fresh and yellow for many days.

The main reason bananas ripen fast is the ethylene gas released from their stems. This gas speeds up the ripening process. To stop this, you just need to wrap the stems tightly with a plastic cover or aluminium foil. This simple step reduces the gas release and stops the bananas from ripening quickly. For best results, you can separate each banana and wrap its stem individually. This trick can keep your bananas fresh for 5 to 10 days, or even longer.

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Many people make the mistake of keeping bananas in the fridge. This actually makes the peel turn black almost immediately. Instead, you should always keep bananas in a cool, airy place. If your bananas are already overripe, just peel them, put the fruit in an air-tight box, and store it in the freezer. You can use these frozen bananas for a long time to make shakes and smoothies.

Never keep bananas next to acidic fruits like apples, oranges, or sweet limes. These fruits also release ethylene gas, which will make your bananas ripen and turn black even faster. You should always keep bananas in a separate basket or on a different table to make them last longer. And if they still get too ripe, don't throw them away! Just use them to make a shake, halwa, or some yummy banana pancakes. So next time you buy bananas, definitely give these three simple hacks a try.

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