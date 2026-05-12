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Trump Pushes for DOJ Probe Into Media Leaks on Iran War
(MENAFN) A fierce crackdown on press sources is underway after US President Donald Trump privately pressed the Justice Department to aggressively pursue journalists reporting on the Iran war, The Wall Street Journal revealed Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Trump personally confronted acting Attorney General Todd Blanche over media leaks tied to last month's Iran war, triggering an escalating wave of leak investigations inside the Justice Department.
Blanche has reportedly pledged to pursue subpoenas against reporters involved in sensitive national security coverage. In a particularly striking moment, Trump handed Blanche a stack of news articles he considered threats to national security — with a sticky note bearing the word "treason" attached.
Senior officials from both the Justice Department and the Pentagon have since held discussions regarding the scope of these investigations, according to the report.
Trump's sharpest focus has centered on articles detailing how he reached the decision to launch the Iran war, along with internal deliberations between the president and his advisers, the Journal reported.
A Justice Department spokeswoman responded to the report with a measured but pointed statement: "In all circumstances, the Department of Justice follows the facts and applies the law to identify those committing crimes against the United States."
The new pressure campaign arrives as the Justice Department had already intensified scrutiny of reporting surrounding the lead-up to the Iran war — signaling that the administration's war on leaks was well in motion before Trump's latest intervention.
Trump personally confronted acting Attorney General Todd Blanche over media leaks tied to last month's Iran war, triggering an escalating wave of leak investigations inside the Justice Department.
Blanche has reportedly pledged to pursue subpoenas against reporters involved in sensitive national security coverage. In a particularly striking moment, Trump handed Blanche a stack of news articles he considered threats to national security — with a sticky note bearing the word "treason" attached.
Senior officials from both the Justice Department and the Pentagon have since held discussions regarding the scope of these investigations, according to the report.
Trump's sharpest focus has centered on articles detailing how he reached the decision to launch the Iran war, along with internal deliberations between the president and his advisers, the Journal reported.
A Justice Department spokeswoman responded to the report with a measured but pointed statement: "In all circumstances, the Department of Justice follows the facts and applies the law to identify those committing crimes against the United States."
The new pressure campaign arrives as the Justice Department had already intensified scrutiny of reporting surrounding the lead-up to the Iran war — signaling that the administration's war on leaks was well in motion before Trump's latest intervention.
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