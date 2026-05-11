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Israel's Army Chief Demands Immediate Military Reinforcements
(MENAFN) Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir issued an urgent call Sunday for immediate military reinforcements, as a deepening standoff over the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews collides with the demands of an active multi-front war stretching from Gaza to Lebanon and beyond.
Zamir delivered the warning during a session of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, according to an Israeli newspaper.
"I am not preoccupied with political or legislative processes, but rather focused on the multi-front war and on defeating the enemy," Zamir said. "To continue doing this, the Israeli army needs more soldiers immediately."
The remarks underscore the mounting strain on Israel's armed forces as the country navigates simultaneous military engagements — officially described as paused — against Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and ongoing operations in Gaza, even as Israeli breaches of those informal ceasefires continue unabated.
The latest warning is not Zamir's first. In March, the chief of staff cautioned that "the Israeli army is collapsing from within," citing the government's repeated failure to pass legislation regulating the conscription of Haredim, its inability to enforce extended reserve duty, and its failure to stretch mandatory service to 36 months.
The scale of the shortfall is stark. Army spokesperson Efi Defrin said the military requires approximately 15,000 additional soldiers — including between 7,000 and 8,000 combat-ready troops — and stressed that "it is essential to enact a conscription law."
At the heart of the crisis lies a decades-old fault line in Israeli society. Haredi Jews — ultra-Orthodox communities who dedicate their lives to Torah study — account for roughly 13% of Israel's population of approximately 9.9 million and have long been exempt from military service. Israeli law mandates service for all citizens over the age of 18, making the Haredi exemption one of the most persistently divisive political issues in the country's history.
With the exemption now straining an army fighting on multiple fronts simultaneously, pressure on lawmakers to act has never been greater.
Zamir delivered the warning during a session of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, according to an Israeli newspaper.
"I am not preoccupied with political or legislative processes, but rather focused on the multi-front war and on defeating the enemy," Zamir said. "To continue doing this, the Israeli army needs more soldiers immediately."
The remarks underscore the mounting strain on Israel's armed forces as the country navigates simultaneous military engagements — officially described as paused — against Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and ongoing operations in Gaza, even as Israeli breaches of those informal ceasefires continue unabated.
The latest warning is not Zamir's first. In March, the chief of staff cautioned that "the Israeli army is collapsing from within," citing the government's repeated failure to pass legislation regulating the conscription of Haredim, its inability to enforce extended reserve duty, and its failure to stretch mandatory service to 36 months.
The scale of the shortfall is stark. Army spokesperson Efi Defrin said the military requires approximately 15,000 additional soldiers — including between 7,000 and 8,000 combat-ready troops — and stressed that "it is essential to enact a conscription law."
At the heart of the crisis lies a decades-old fault line in Israeli society. Haredi Jews — ultra-Orthodox communities who dedicate their lives to Torah study — account for roughly 13% of Israel's population of approximately 9.9 million and have long been exempt from military service. Israeli law mandates service for all citizens over the age of 18, making the Haredi exemption one of the most persistently divisive political issues in the country's history.
With the exemption now straining an army fighting on multiple fronts simultaneously, pressure on lawmakers to act has never been greater.
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