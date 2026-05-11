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Belgium’s Queen Meets Emine Erdogan in Istanbul Amid Economic Visit
(MENAFN) Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan hosted Queen Mathilde of Belgium on Sunday at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace, during the Belgian royal’s visit to Türkiye as part of an economic mission, according to reports.
The meeting began with a warm greeting as the two exchanged a hug, spoke briefly, and later posed for photographs in front of the palace’s crystal staircase before continuing their program in Medhal Hall.
The visit included a tour of the “Century-Old Elegance” exhibition organized by the Maturation Institute, which presents Türkiye’s cultural heritage in a contemporary form and highlights its role in shaping future artistic expression.
During the exhibition tour, Erdogan and Queen Mathilde examined various displayed works, including pieces produced on traditional weaving looms that reflect Türkiye’s historical craftsmanship and artistic traditions.
As part of the visit, Erdogan gifted Queen Mathilde a handcrafted brooch featuring honeysuckle, chrysanthemum, and tulip designs. The piece was made over the course of a week by instructors at the Maturation Institute using traditional needle lace and embroidery techniques.
The two also viewed selections from the “Anatolia” collection by Turkish fashion designer Ozgur Masur, showcased within the historic setting of Dolmabahce Palace.
The meeting began with a warm greeting as the two exchanged a hug, spoke briefly, and later posed for photographs in front of the palace’s crystal staircase before continuing their program in Medhal Hall.
The visit included a tour of the “Century-Old Elegance” exhibition organized by the Maturation Institute, which presents Türkiye’s cultural heritage in a contemporary form and highlights its role in shaping future artistic expression.
During the exhibition tour, Erdogan and Queen Mathilde examined various displayed works, including pieces produced on traditional weaving looms that reflect Türkiye’s historical craftsmanship and artistic traditions.
As part of the visit, Erdogan gifted Queen Mathilde a handcrafted brooch featuring honeysuckle, chrysanthemum, and tulip designs. The piece was made over the course of a week by instructors at the Maturation Institute using traditional needle lace and embroidery techniques.
The two also viewed selections from the “Anatolia” collection by Turkish fashion designer Ozgur Masur, showcased within the historic setting of Dolmabahce Palace.
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