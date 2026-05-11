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Kenya, France Seal 11 Bilateral Agreements
(MENAFN) Kenya and France formalized 11 bilateral agreements Sunday, charting a course for deeper cooperation across a range of strategic sectors in a signing ceremony held at State House following high-level talks between President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The accords span energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and sustainable fuels. Among the headline commitments: the construction of a new National Electricity Control Center, the modernization of railways and signaling systems for Nairobi's U-20 commuter rail network, rehabilitation works at the Masinga Dam, support for a national digital highway and fiber rollout, and collaboration on sustainable fuel development.
Macron framed the package as a long-term investment in Kenyan public welfare and development.
"The projects that we have signed today, which are the result of a lot of work in recent months, and sometimes in recent years, will improve the lives of Kenyans," he said.
He elaborated that the new electricity control center was designed to deliver "less expensive and more reliable access to energy," while the rail modernization initiative targets improved urban mobility and reduced traffic congestion across Nairobi.
President Ruto characterized the bilateral relationship as one rooted in history and mutual trust.
"France has been with Kenya since independence, and we have walked that journey together ever since," he said at a joint media briefing.
Ruto offered a personal pledge to Macron that Nairobi would honor every commitment made under the newly signed deals.
"Mr. President, I want to promise you that we will not disappoint you. The confidence you have demonstrated in Kenya confirms to you that you have friends on this other side. And you can count on our partnership, you can count on our friendship, and you can count on our collaboration and cooperation," Ruto said.
The two leaders also turned their attention to the economic fallout from rising fuel and energy costs tied to ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global oil shipments. Ruto revealed he had been consulting regional counterparts on the matter.
"On the challenges that we have on the Strait of Hormuz, I was having consultations with my fellow heads of state from Sierra Leone, Senegal and all of us are affected. Fuel prices, oil prices, had gone up by between 20% to 30%," Ruto said.
The Kenyan president also issued a call for a ceasefire, urging nations directly involved in the conflict to weigh its far-reaching consequences for developing economies worldwide.
Macron's visit coincides with the Africa Forward Summit, set to open Monday — a high-profile forum convening African heads of state, investors, and business leaders to advance dialogue on trade, infrastructure, and continental economic partnerships.
The accords span energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and sustainable fuels. Among the headline commitments: the construction of a new National Electricity Control Center, the modernization of railways and signaling systems for Nairobi's U-20 commuter rail network, rehabilitation works at the Masinga Dam, support for a national digital highway and fiber rollout, and collaboration on sustainable fuel development.
Macron framed the package as a long-term investment in Kenyan public welfare and development.
"The projects that we have signed today, which are the result of a lot of work in recent months, and sometimes in recent years, will improve the lives of Kenyans," he said.
He elaborated that the new electricity control center was designed to deliver "less expensive and more reliable access to energy," while the rail modernization initiative targets improved urban mobility and reduced traffic congestion across Nairobi.
President Ruto characterized the bilateral relationship as one rooted in history and mutual trust.
"France has been with Kenya since independence, and we have walked that journey together ever since," he said at a joint media briefing.
Ruto offered a personal pledge to Macron that Nairobi would honor every commitment made under the newly signed deals.
"Mr. President, I want to promise you that we will not disappoint you. The confidence you have demonstrated in Kenya confirms to you that you have friends on this other side. And you can count on our partnership, you can count on our friendship, and you can count on our collaboration and cooperation," Ruto said.
The two leaders also turned their attention to the economic fallout from rising fuel and energy costs tied to ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global oil shipments. Ruto revealed he had been consulting regional counterparts on the matter.
"On the challenges that we have on the Strait of Hormuz, I was having consultations with my fellow heads of state from Sierra Leone, Senegal and all of us are affected. Fuel prices, oil prices, had gone up by between 20% to 30%," Ruto said.
The Kenyan president also issued a call for a ceasefire, urging nations directly involved in the conflict to weigh its far-reaching consequences for developing economies worldwide.
Macron's visit coincides with the Africa Forward Summit, set to open Monday — a high-profile forum convening African heads of state, investors, and business leaders to advance dialogue on trade, infrastructure, and continental economic partnerships.
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