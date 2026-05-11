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Italy Reaffirms Strong US Alliance Despite Iran, Hormuz Tensions
(MENAFN) Italy has reaffirmed that its alliance with the United States remains “solid,” despite rising tensions linked to disagreements over Iran policy and military responsibilities in the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.
In an interview, Tajani stressed: “The alliance is solid and it is with the US, not with Trump, or Obama, or Biden,” addressing concerns following criticism from US President Donald Trump over Italy’s position on the Iran crisis and its role in regional military cooperation.
Trump had reportedly suggested the possibility of scaling back US military deployments at bases in Italy, adding strain to diplomatic exchanges between the two allies.
Tajani acknowledged Europe’s continued reliance on the United States for security, but argued that Washington also depends on European partners, including Italy, for strategic and economic stability.
“It would benefit no one to weaken a continent like ours and a country like ours, which are strategically and economically essential, including for the security of the entire West,” he said.
Responding to US accusations that Italy had not sufficiently supported American initiatives in the Middle East, Tajani rejected the claims, stating, “It’s not true that Italy ‘did nothing.’”
He pointed to Italy’s involvement in NATO operations and United Nations peacekeeping missions, particularly in Lebanon, as evidence of its active international role.
In an interview, Tajani stressed: “The alliance is solid and it is with the US, not with Trump, or Obama, or Biden,” addressing concerns following criticism from US President Donald Trump over Italy’s position on the Iran crisis and its role in regional military cooperation.
Trump had reportedly suggested the possibility of scaling back US military deployments at bases in Italy, adding strain to diplomatic exchanges between the two allies.
Tajani acknowledged Europe’s continued reliance on the United States for security, but argued that Washington also depends on European partners, including Italy, for strategic and economic stability.
“It would benefit no one to weaken a continent like ours and a country like ours, which are strategically and economically essential, including for the security of the entire West,” he said.
Responding to US accusations that Italy had not sufficiently supported American initiatives in the Middle East, Tajani rejected the claims, stating, “It’s not true that Italy ‘did nothing.’”
He pointed to Italy’s involvement in NATO operations and United Nations peacekeeping missions, particularly in Lebanon, as evidence of its active international role.
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