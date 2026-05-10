Drishyam 3: Mohanlal's On-Screen Daughters' Real Ages Will Surprise You - Check Here

Mohanlal is returning as Georgekutty in the much-awaited 'Drishyam 3', releasing on May 21, 2026. While fans are excited for the thriller, many are also curious about the real ages of the actresses who play his daughters in the film.

In 'Drishyam 3', Mohanlal continues his role from the first two parts as a father of two daughters. The elder one, Anju George, is a college student, while the younger one, Anu George, goes to school. But in real life, the actresses playing these roles are much older.

Ansiba Hassan plays Georgekutty's (Mohanlal) elder daughter, Anju George. Her real age is 33. Ansiba was born on June 18, 1992, in Kozhikode, Kerala. She has been active in films since 2008. Her first movie was 'Innathe Chintha Vishayam' in 2008, five years before 'Drishyam' (2013), where she also played a schoolgirl.

In 2024, Ansiba Hassan participated as a contestant in the 6th season of 'Bigg Boss Malayalam'. She stayed in the house, hosted by Mohanlal, for 77 days before getting evicted. The season ran for a total of 98 days, and Jinto emerged as the winner.

Actress Esther Anil will be seen as Georgekutty's younger daughter, Anu George, in the Mohanlal starrer. She plays a school-going girl in the film, but in real life, she is 24 years old. Esther has worked not just in Malayalam but also in Tamil and Telugu films.

Esther Anil was born on August 27, 2001, in Wayanad, Kerala. She was just 9 when she debuted as a child artist in the 2010 Malayalam film 'Nallavan'. At 12, she joined the 'Drishyam' team in 2013. She has also been seen in the Telugu remake 'Drushyam' (parts 1 and 2) and the Tamil remake 'Papanasam'. In 2018, she hosted the TV singing reality show 'Top Singer'.