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Gold Price Today: Gold Crosses Rs 1.54 Lakh Mark In Major Cities - Check City Wise Rates After PM Modi's Statement
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Thinking of buying gold? PM Narendra Modi's old appeal to avoid gold purchases for a year is back in discussion as rates soar past ₹1.54 lakh in major Indian cities. Here's a quick look at the latest gold prices across 10 cities.Here are the gold prices in Chennai and Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs ₹1,54,360, 22-carat is ₹1,41,490, and 18-carat is ₹1,18,090. In Delhi, the rates are ₹1,52,490 for 24-carat, ₹1,39,790 for 22-carat, and ₹1,14,400 for 18-carat.Mumbai and Kolkata have identical gold prices today. For 10 grams, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,52,340, 22-carat at ₹1,39,640, and 18-carat at ₹1,14,250 in both cities.The gold rates are the same in Lucknow and Ayodhya. You will pay ₹1,52,490 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, ₹1,39,790 for 22-carat, and ₹1,14,400 for 18-carat in both these UP cities.Here's what gold costs in Patna and Bengaluru. In Patna, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹1,52,390, 22-carat is ₹1,39,690, and 18-carat is ₹1,14,300. In Bengaluru, the prices are ₹1,52,340 for 24-carat, ₹1,39,640 for 22-carat, and ₹1,14,250 for 18-carat.In Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹1,52,490, 22-carat is ₹1,39,790, and 18-carat is ₹1,14,400. In Hyderabad, the rates are ₹1,52,340 for 24-carat, ₹1,39,640 for 22-carat, and ₹1,14,250 for 18-carat. Disclaimer: These morning rates are from goodreturns and may vary due to local taxes. Please confirm with a local jeweller and consult an expert before buying.
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