Heatwave Warning: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh On IMD's Alert As Mercury Hits 46.8°C - Full Weather Forecast Here
IMD said,“Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, Gujarat during 11th -14th; East Rajasthan during 11th -13th; West Madhya Pradesh during 12th -14th May.”
Warm night conditions are likely over West Rajasthan till 14 May and over East Rajasthan till 13 May. Additionally, hot and humid weather is very likely in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on 11 May.Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta steps up citizen services with renovated post office
Those residing in heatwave-prone regions must stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure and take extra care of children and the elderly.Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana on orange alert
IMD issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, predicting heavy precipitation today, as a Western Disturbance is expected to bring down temperatures over northwest India.Also Read | Fresh storms over NW India from 10 May; heatwave in Gujarat, west Rajasthan Maximum temperature forecast
States across northwest India can expect 2 to 3°C fall likely in maximum temperatures on 11 and 12 May. Between 13 and 16 May, maximum temperatures are expected to rise. Over East India, gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3°C is expected between 12 and 16 May. central India region can brace for 2-4°C rise in mercury till 14 May.Also Read | Fresh spell of thunderstorm predicted for North; rainfall alert issued in Delhi Rainfall warning
IMD issued a rainfall warning for northeast India and in its latest weather bulletin said,“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 14th; Meghalaya on 11th; Assam & Meghalaya during 13th -16th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 15th & 16th May.”
Even the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim region can expect similar weather conditions between 14 and 16 May.
“Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 11th -16th,” IMD said.
The Meteorological Department has forecast isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during and till 14 May; for West Uttar Pradesh on 12 and 13 May; for East Uttar Pradesh on 13 and 14 May and for Rajasthan on 11 and 12 May.
IMD's press release says,“Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 11th & 12th Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 12th & 13th May.”Uttarakhand authorities warn Char Dham pilgrims of inclement weather conditions
Amid an orange alert for adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand, authorities on Sunday urged Char Dham pilgrims and tourists to exercise extreme caution during their journey on 12 and 13 May. The alert predicts rain and inclement weather, especially in the high-altitude hilly regions, during the 48-hour period.
"Pilgrims should obtain the latest weather updates and plan their journey with full caution," PTI quoted Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey's statement.Delhi weather today
“Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards evening. Very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) towards evening/night,” the weather forecast for Delhi states. The maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37°C to 39°C while the minimum temperatures is expected to be 1.0°C to 2.0°C above normal and hover around 25°C to 27°C.
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