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22 Nations Warn Israel's NGO Law Threatens Gaza Aid Operations
(MENAFN) A coalition of 22 countries and senior European officials on Monday sounded the alarm over an Israeli High Court ruling that upheld a contentious registration law targeting international non-governmental organizations, cautioning that the legislation risks crippling humanitarian operations across the occupied Palestinian territories.
In a joint statement, the signatories warned the court's decision to sustain the law would "affect and severely limit" the ability of INGOs to operate in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.
"The recent decision by the Israeli High Court to reject the INGOs' appeal regarding the registration law is deeply concerning," the statement said.
The coalition pressed Israel to halt implementation of the law in its current form, arguing it would further choke off aid flows to humanitarian actors already stretched thin by overwhelming needs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
The statement underscored that international NGOs serve as a lifeline for Palestinian communities, delivering critical services alongside local civil society organizations and UN agencies across sectors including water, sanitation, healthcare, education, nutrition, and demining.
"Their work is crucial for the survival and wellbeing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the statement said.
The signatories flagged the registration law as one piece of a wider mosaic of restrictive measures hampering aid delivery — pointing to limited border crossing hours, curbs on so-called "dual use" goods, and mounting bureaucratic obstacles.
"Humanitarian access is non-negotiable," the readout said, calling on Israel to ensure the safe, rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and to refrain from actions that impede humanitarian organizations from carrying out their work.
The statement was jointly signed by Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, along with European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.
In a joint statement, the signatories warned the court's decision to sustain the law would "affect and severely limit" the ability of INGOs to operate in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.
"The recent decision by the Israeli High Court to reject the INGOs' appeal regarding the registration law is deeply concerning," the statement said.
The coalition pressed Israel to halt implementation of the law in its current form, arguing it would further choke off aid flows to humanitarian actors already stretched thin by overwhelming needs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
The statement underscored that international NGOs serve as a lifeline for Palestinian communities, delivering critical services alongside local civil society organizations and UN agencies across sectors including water, sanitation, healthcare, education, nutrition, and demining.
"Their work is crucial for the survival and wellbeing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the statement said.
The signatories flagged the registration law as one piece of a wider mosaic of restrictive measures hampering aid delivery — pointing to limited border crossing hours, curbs on so-called "dual use" goods, and mounting bureaucratic obstacles.
"Humanitarian access is non-negotiable," the readout said, calling on Israel to ensure the safe, rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and to refrain from actions that impede humanitarian organizations from carrying out their work.
The statement was jointly signed by Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, along with European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.
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