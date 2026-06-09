Mangoes Are Back In UAE: Which Varieties Cost More This Season?

The mango season has arrived in the UAE, and markets in Dubai are filling up with popular varieties from India, Pakistan, Yemen and Fujairah. However, shoppers may notice that prices are slightly higher than at the start of last year's season, traders told Khaleej Times.

At Dubai's Waterfront Market, boxes of Pakistani Chaunsa mangoes (up to 2.8 kilograms) are selling for around Dh40, while Sindhri varieties are priced at about Dh55 for a 3kg box. Indian mangoes like Alphonso are selling for around Dh50 per box, while the Mallika, Badami, Banganapalli, and Dussheri varieties are priced between Dh35 and Dh45 depending on the size and quality of the fruit.

Yemeni mangoes remain among the most affordable options, with 4kg boxes selling for around Dh35. Locally grown Fujairah mangoes are retailing at approximately Dh20 per kilogram.

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“The season has only just started and demand is already strong. Most varieties are selling for a little more than they did at the same time last year because stocks are still limited. Once more shipments arrive in the coming weeks, prices should become more competitive.” said Aslam, a trader at Waterfront Market.

Ameenul Islam, another trader at the market also said that residents can expect a few dirhams more a kilogram compared to previous years. He said many customers are already looking for their favourite varieties, particularly Chaunsa and Alphonso. While prices displayed at stalls are fixed, traders often negotiate and offer small discounts of Dh2 to Dh5 after bargaining.

According to traders, prices vary depending on the size, quality and sweetness of the fruit. Premium boxes with larger mangoes may have higher rates, while smaller sizes are available at lower prices.

At Al Aweer Fruit and Vegetable Market, another trader called Mushtaq Ahmed said wholesale prices are generally Dh5 to Dh10 lower than those seen at retail markets, but he agreed that costs are slightly higher compared to the beginning of last season.

He said occasional shipment delays may be contributing to the increase.“Sometimes arrivals are delayed by a few days and that affects supply in the market,” said Mushtaq.“Demand is good, especially at the beginning of the season, so prices remain on the higher side.”

The trader also noticed a change in buying behaviour among customers.“In previous years, many customers would buy two or three boxes at a time. This year, many people are starting with one box first and waiting to see how prices move before buying more,” he said.

A check by Khaleej Tines at West Zone Supermarket in Al Seef showed Chaunsa and Badami mangoes retailing at Dh19.95 per kilogram, while Yemeni varieties such as Thai and Chokanan mangoes were priced at Dh15.95 per kilogram.

Sweet mangoes from Jordan were among the more affordable options at Dh10.95 per kilogram.

Among the preferred varieties this season are Chaunsa and Alphonso which are attracting strong demand from mango lovers across the UAE. Yemeni mangoes remain popular among people looking for a more affordable option.

Traders said that prices may gradually soften as more shipments arrive in the UAE over the coming weeks.“So for now mango lovers are purchasing to taste the fruit of the season for may be a little extra for their favourite fruit,” said Aslam.

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