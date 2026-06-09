Mosaddek Hossain And Nahid Rana Star As Bangladesh Beat Australia After 21 Years In ODI Cricket

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, June 9 (IANS) Mosaddek Hossain marked his return to international cricket in style with an unbeaten 86, while pacer Nahid Rana ripped through the Australian batting line-up with 4 for 41 as Bangladesh stunned Australia by 86 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the opening ODI in Dhaka on Tuesday, securing their first 50-over victory over the six-time world champions since the famous Cardiff triumph in 2005.

For a long time, Cardiff 2005 was the key moment in Bangladesh's ODI history against Australia. On Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh added another chapter by outplaying Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Set a target of 285 runs, Australia was struggling at 191 for 9 when rain and lightning forced the match to be called off. This gave Bangladesh an 86-run victory under the DLS method. Cameron Green fought hard with an unbeaten 52, but wickets fell regularly around him as the visitors never recovered from an early collapse.

Bangladesh's victory relied on two standout players. Mosaddek, recalled after a four-year absence, scored the highest of his ODI career with an unbeaten 86 and later took 2 for 37 in his 10 overs. Rana delivered a strong spell of fast bowling, finishing with 4 for 41. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman had already put Australia on the back foot at 2 for 2.

Australia's day was worsened by poor fielding. They dropped four catches, including three chances from Mosaddek. Their ground fielding also left a lot to be desired.

After winning the toss and choosing to field, Australia started well when Nathan Ellis dismissed Saif Hassan quickly. However, Tanzid Hasan responded aggressively, driving and pulling confidently. He hit Cameron Green for a six over midwicket during the Powerplay. Tanzid reached his half-century off 41 balls before getting out for 54 to Ellis.

Najmul Hossain Shanto kept the momentum going with a smooth 67, taking on the seamers and debutant Liam Scott before getting caught by Matt Renshaw at long-off. Litton Das managed only 7 before falling to Renshaw.

Mosaddek then took charge of the innings. Fresh off a successful Dhaka Premier League campaign with Abahani, he gradually picked up the pace, combining traditional play with some innovation. He shared a 75-run fifth-wicket partnership with Towhid Hridoy and added another 45 runs with Taskin Ahmed. His innings included two reverse hits and a huge six off Adam Zampa over long-off in the 44th over, leading Bangladesh to finish at 284 for 8.

Australia's chase fell apart right away. Taskin's first ball broke through Matthew Short's defence, while Mustafizur got Marnus Labuschagne lbw soon after, leaving Australia at 2 for 2.

Cooper Connolly survived an early dropped catch and started to rebuild with captain Josh Inglis. However, Rana's extra bounce forced Inglis to edge the ball behind the stumps. Connolly and Alex Carey added 40 runs before Mosaddek struck, bowling Connolly and later dismissing Matt Renshaw.

Rana continued to excel, getting Carey out for 47 before adding Liam Scott and Xavier Bartlett. Although he missed a five-wicket haul, his fiery spell put Bangladesh in control.

Green reached his fourth ODI fifty and remained not out on 52, but with Australia at 191 for 9, the outcome was clear.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 284/8 in 50 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 86*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 67, Tanzid Hasan Tamim 54; Nathan Ellis 3-38) beat Australia 191/9 in 42.2 overs (Cameron Green 52*; Nahid Rana 4-41, Mosaddek Hossain 2-37) by 86 runs [DLS Method]