PM Modi To Attend G7 Summit In France Next Week: Possible Meeting With Trump, Bilateral Talks With Macron On Agenda

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia beginning 13 June to explore ways to expand bilateral ties and discuss pressing global challenges.

The prime minister will attend G7 Summit in Evian in France on June 16 and 17, according to the Ministry of External Affair (MEA).

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In the first leg of his trip, Modi will visit French city of Nice from June 13 to 14. He will also visit Evian and Paris from June 16 to 19, the MEA said.

The prime minister will be in Slovakia from June 14 to 16.

"In the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on June 14. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year," the MEA said.

What is on the agenda?

In Nice, both leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

In the second leg of the trip, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a State visit after concluding his trip to Nice. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since its Independence in 1993.

The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing, the MEA said.

In the third leg of the visit, the prime minister will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17.

"During the Summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and International organisations, participating in the summit sessions on Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity; Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all; and Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI," the MEA said.

The G7 Summit is an annual international forum where the leaders of the world's seven advanced economies-Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States-along with the European Union (EU), gather to coordinate responses to major global challenges

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

Modi to meet Trump?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit taking place in Evian, according to media reports. President Trum has already announced that he will participate in the G7 summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting will mark the first interaction between PM Modi and President Trump since they last met in February 2025 in Washington DC.

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In the final leg of the visit, the prime minister will visit Paris on June 18 for further bilateral engagements, and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event.

'Deepen India's partnership with France'

"The Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Europe will further deepen India's partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7," the MEA said.

It said Modi's presence at the G7 will reflect India's standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges.

| PM Modi, Kuwait's Amir hold talks on West Asia situation The Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Europe will further deepen India's partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7.

"The Prime Minister's participation in both Bharat Innovates and the Vivatech Summit will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian, Drench and European technology ecosystems," the MEA said.

The visit will also reaffirm India's commitment towards advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union, it said.

(With ageny inputs)

PM Modi's visit signifies India's commitment to strengthening relationships with European nations. Participation in G7 highlights India's role in global dialogues on pressing challenges. The 'Bharat Innovates' event aims to foster innovation partnerships between India and Europe.

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