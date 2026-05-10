Gujarat's 20-Year Growth Will Win Future Generations: PM Modi In Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Gujarat's development in the last 20-25 years under the Bhartiya Janata Party's regime is the core reason why the future generations of the State will support the Modi government. The remarks came as the Prime Minister attended a public rally in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

From Salt to Semiconductors: Gujarat's Industrial Leap

Addressing the gathering at the rally, PM Modi lauded Gujarat, saying that it has come a long way from being able to produce only salt to becoming a hub for the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, building metro coaches, producing modern railway engines and will soon manufacture aircraft. "There was a time when we did nothing, or rather, could do nothing except produce salt. Today, that same Gujarat is manufacturing semiconductor chips. Gujarat is building metro coaches today. Gujarat is producing modern railway engines. Gujarat is now preparing to manufacture aircraft. If we look at each of these milestones, it's evident how rapidly we are moving towards all-around development," he said.

Pioneering Climate Action

Further, PM Modi highlighted that Gujarat has become the first State in the country to establish a Climate Change Department, underlining that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) became the fourth government in the world to create such a ministry. "While the world is concerned about the environment today, Gujarat was the first state in our country to establish a Climate Change Department. Our government was the fourth in the world to create such a ministry," he said.

A Major Contributor to the Nation

PM Modi added that Gujarat has taken a significant step in becoming a major contributor to the nation. He said that the development in the State is a testament that Gujarat can achieve greater milestones with the hard work of the people if given the right opportunity. "No one could have imagined that Gujarat would become a major capital for solar power, solar energy, and renewable energy. In the great revolution happening across the nation, Gujarat has taken a significant lead and made a huge contribution.

These glorious stories have been written over the last 20-25 years. This is a testament to how the hard work of Gujaratis can reach incredible heights when given the opportunity. It is because of this that future generations of Gujarat will continue to show the same love for the Gujarat BJP," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)