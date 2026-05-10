Gujarat: Bengali Residents Gather Ahead Of PM Modi's Arrival, Voice Hope For Bengal's Development

MENAFN - IANS) Jamnagar, May 10 (IANS) Residents originally from West Bengal but settled in Jamnagar gathered in large numbers at Lal Bungalow Circle on Sunday evening ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the city, expressing enthusiasm over his Gujarat visit and the BJP's recent electoral success in Bengal.

People from Bengali families living in Jamnagar waited along the roads leading to the public meeting venue, many carrying placards, chanting patriotic slogans and wearing traditional attire as preparations continued for the Prime Minister's arrival later in the night.

The atmosphere was marked by chants of“Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and“Vande Mataram”, while members of different communities from the city also gathered at the venue.

Sanjeev Chatterjee, an advocate who was born and brought up in Jamnagar, said he had witnessed Gujarat's development over the past three decades and hoped West Bengal would witness similar progress.

“I was born in Jamnagar. I have seen development and progress in Gujarat over the last 30 years. I want the same progress in West Bengal too,” he said.

Referring to the BJP's performance in Bengal, he added that people wanted development there“at the same pace”.

Dolly Mukherjee said Bengalis living in Jamnagar were happy about Modi's visit following the party's victory in West Bengal.“We also want women's safety and education in Bengal just like in Gujarat,” she said.

Another resident, Sushil Rai, said people had been waiting on the roads to welcome the Prime Minister.

“All of us here are very happy that PM Modi is coming here today. Jamnagar is all decked up for his visit,” he said, adding that people wanted to congratulate him after the Bengal result.

Aaveri Haldar, who has been living in Gujarat for 15 years and in Jamnagar for a decade, said it would be the first time she would see PM Modi from close quarters.

She said BJP's victory in Bengal was a“proud and happy moment for all Bengalis” and added that she hoped Bengal would develop on the lines of Gujarat.

Haldar also said she had made a pencil sketch of the Prime Minister ahead of his visit.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and is scheduled to arrive in Jamnagar late on Sunday night before attending programmes in Somnath and Vadodara on Monday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, he will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marking 75 years of the restored Somnath Temple and will also inaugurate Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara.