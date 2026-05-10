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Sudanese Army Says It Has Seized Al-Kili in Blue Nile Clashes
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army announced on Saturday that it has taken control of the Al-Kili area in Sudan’s Blue Nile state following fighting with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In a statement, the military said it had “liberated Al-Kili in Blue Nile State after battles with the RSF militia and their allies in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).”
The army said units from the Fourth Infantry Division, supported by allied forces, secured the area near Al-Kurmuk in the southern part of the state after what it described as heavy clashes.
According to the statement, government forces inflicted significant losses on the opposing side, claiming that RSF fighters withdrew from the area. The army also said its operations would continue until all contested zones are cleared and security is restored across its areas of responsibility.
No immediate response was issued by the RSF regarding the claim.
Blue Nile state has seen intensified fighting in recent weeks, leading to large-scale displacement of civilians from multiple towns and communities.
While the Sudanese army maintains control over much of the region, the SPLM-N has been active in parts of Blue Nile and South Kordofan since 2011, continuing its long-standing demand for greater autonomy.
Sudan has been engulfed in a major conflict since April 2023 between the army and the RSF over the planned integration of the paramilitary force into the national military. The war has created a severe humanitarian crisis, causing widespread famine, large-scale displacement, and tens of thousands of deaths.
In a statement, the military said it had “liberated Al-Kili in Blue Nile State after battles with the RSF militia and their allies in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).”
The army said units from the Fourth Infantry Division, supported by allied forces, secured the area near Al-Kurmuk in the southern part of the state after what it described as heavy clashes.
According to the statement, government forces inflicted significant losses on the opposing side, claiming that RSF fighters withdrew from the area. The army also said its operations would continue until all contested zones are cleared and security is restored across its areas of responsibility.
No immediate response was issued by the RSF regarding the claim.
Blue Nile state has seen intensified fighting in recent weeks, leading to large-scale displacement of civilians from multiple towns and communities.
While the Sudanese army maintains control over much of the region, the SPLM-N has been active in parts of Blue Nile and South Kordofan since 2011, continuing its long-standing demand for greater autonomy.
Sudan has been engulfed in a major conflict since April 2023 between the army and the RSF over the planned integration of the paramilitary force into the national military. The war has created a severe humanitarian crisis, causing widespread famine, large-scale displacement, and tens of thousands of deaths.
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