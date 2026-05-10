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Ukraine Prepares Sanctions Over Shipment of “Stolen” Grain to Israel
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is preparing a new sanctions package following claims that a vessel carrying grain taken from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine has arrived in Israel.
According to reports citing a statement shared on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy said the measures are being developed based on intelligence assessments and will target both those involved in transporting the grain and individuals or companies allegedly seeking to profit from what he described as an illegal trade network.
He argued that purchasing goods taken unlawfully should carry legal consequences in any country, adding that this applies specifically to grain he said was seized from Ukrainian territory under Russian control. He further stated that another ship carrying such cargo had reached an Israeli port and was preparing to unload.
Zelenskyy also suggested that the Israeli authorities would be aware of the vessels entering their ports and the nature of their cargo, questioning the legitimacy of the shipment.
According to reports citing a statement shared on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy said the measures are being developed based on intelligence assessments and will target both those involved in transporting the grain and individuals or companies allegedly seeking to profit from what he described as an illegal trade network.
He argued that purchasing goods taken unlawfully should carry legal consequences in any country, adding that this applies specifically to grain he said was seized from Ukrainian territory under Russian control. He further stated that another ship carrying such cargo had reached an Israeli port and was preparing to unload.
Zelenskyy also suggested that the Israeli authorities would be aware of the vessels entering their ports and the nature of their cargo, questioning the legitimacy of the shipment.
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