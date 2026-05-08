Clarity Act Gains Momentum As May 14 Congressional Markup Set

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The US Senate Banking Committee is poised to vote on the CLARITY Act, a package designed to clarify how the crypto industry fits within US regulation. Senate Banking Committee chair Tim Scott confirmed the bill will go to a markup on Thursday, a decision that could set the tone for the next phase of crypto policy in Washington. The legislation, first introduced in July 2025, stalled earlier this year after Coinbase withdrew its support, citing concerns including insufficient protections for open-source software developers, a prohibition on stablecoin yield, and unsettled DeFi regulation.

Proponents argue the CLARITY Act would anchor consumer protections and spur domestic innovation, while critics warn the framework could fail to address the rapid evolution of the technology. As the industry mobilizes behind a path to practical rules, the timing of the markup will test whether lawmakers can assemble bipartisan backing for a measure with far-reaching implications for developers, exchanges, and investors alike.

The CLARITY Act heads to a Senate Banking Committee markup with support expected to hinge on securing at least 60 votes for passage. Coinbase withdrew its backing earlier this year, citing concerns over protections for open-source developers, a potential ban on stablecoin yield, and DeFi regulatory gaps. Pro-crypto voices frame the bill as a meaningful step toward consumer protection and keeping crypto innovation anchored in the United States. Regulatory uncertainty under the Biden administration and SEC leadership has historically fed talk of relocation to offshore jurisdictions, underscoring the bill's perceived urgency. Industry signals ahead of Consensus 2026 suggested a markup could come soon, highlighting the need for bipartisan collaboration to translate broad goals into a workable framework.

Key takeawaysAims, timing, and sticking points

The CLARITY Act is crafted to deliver a formal, predictable framework for how crypto firms-exchanges, developers, and token issuers-operate within US law. Its revival in the current congressional cycle follows a July 2025 introduction and a recent push to move it through the Senate, despite last-minute concerns that contributed to Coinbase's withdrawal earlier in the year. The bill's success hinges on assembling bipartisan support, with the Senate's 60-vote threshold acting as a practical barrier to passage in a closely divided chamber.

Key sticking points remain well within the industry's line of sight. Supporters point to a more transparent regulatory path that could reduce the kind of regulatory drift that has unsettled market participants. Critics, however, warn that the framework must address evolving technologies, including open-source development, the governance of DeFi protocols, and the economics surrounding stablecoins. The debate captures a central tension in US policy: how to safeguard consumers and financial stability without stifling innovation or creating a permissive sandbox for risk.

Industry voices and regulatory implications

Industry leaders have been vocal as the markup nears. Paul Grewal, Coinbase's chief legal officer, commented on X that“It's on like Donkey Kong,” signaling renewed momentum to advance the bill through the committee. Coinbase's policy chief, Faryar Shirzad, followed with a post describing the measure as a“big step forward” and arguing that the act is essential“for protecting consumers, supporting innovation, and ensuring this technology develops in the United States rather than offshore.”

Beyond individual companies, observers have long tied regulatory ambiguity to fragmentation within the global crypto ecosystem. During the Biden era, the combination of regulatory signals and the SEC's stance under Chair Gary Gensler contributed to discussions about whether firms would relocate to more permissive jurisdictions. Proponents of the CLARITY Act contend that a coherent, domestically anchored framework could reduce such incentives and re-establish a clear pathway for the sector's growth within the United States.

At consensus-focused industry events, policymakers and practitioners echoed a similar sentiment: clear, workable rules are essential to balance safeguarding consumers with enabling ongoing innovation. Cynthia Lummis, a well-known crypto advocate in the Senate, amplified the push for progress, underscoring the desire to move the bill through committee and toward a broader legislative conclusion.

What happens next and what to watch

As Consensus 2026 wrapped, Kara Calvert, Coinbase's vice president of US policy, indicated that a markup could arrive“next week,” signaling confidence that lawmakers are nearing a decision point. Calvert also emphasized the need for bipartisan support, noting that passing the bill will require bridging gaps across the political spectrum to reach the 60-vote threshold. The upcoming markup will serve as a crucial barometer for whether lawmakers can translate high-level consumer protection and innovation goals into a concrete, workable regulatory framework.

For investors and builders, the practical implications hinge on several converging factors: how the bill defines key terms related to tokens and platforms, how it approaches open-source software protections, what it decides about DeFi and stablecoins, and whether the committee can secure a bipartisan coalition to move forward. The regulatory architecture has the potential to either clarify long-standing ambiguities or leave significant questions unresolved, with ripple effects across funding, product development, and international competitiveness.

In the near term, traders and developers should keep a close watch on Thursday's committee markup and any subsequent negotiations. The measures that survive the legislative process could shape compliance expectations, enforcement priorities, and the relative attractiveness of the US as a base for crypto innovation. Until the framework is finalized, a degree of caution will likely persist, given the ongoing debates over openness, yield, DeFi governance, and the appropriate guardrails for derivatives and exchanges.

Keep an eye on Thursday's proceedings and the ensuing negotiations to gauge whether lawmakers can establish a principled compromise that aligns consumer protection with a thriving domestic crypto ecosystem. The outcome will influence not only policy but also how projects fundraise, build, and operate within the United States.

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