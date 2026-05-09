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TAI Expands Production Capacity
(MENAFN) Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has developed a new manufacturing facility aimed at increasing its production capability by an additional 24 aircraft per year, according to the company’s deputy general manager. This expansion is intended to strengthen output and support the firm’s growing operational demands.
Ugur Zengin presented the TAI Kaan project during a keynote address at Kocaeli University’s two-day scientific research congress, KOUBAK’26, held on Thursday. His presentation highlighted the company’s current progress and future production goals.
Zengin explained that TAI has reached a stage of low-volume mass production. However, he emphasized that the existing assembly line—located within a vast complex covering approximately 5–6 million square meters (1.9–2.3 square miles)—is only capable of producing between six and nine units annually of the twin-engine, single-seat jet TAI Kaan. He noted that this output is insufficient to meet the company’s expanding requirements.
He also pointed out that since the Kaan fighter jet program began in 2010, the company has progressively extended its operations into multiple cities across Türkiye, while maintaining close cooperation with local universities.
In terms of progress, Zengin stated that development and testing phases for the Kaan aircraft are advancing quickly following its inaugural flight in early 2024. He added that two additional aircraft are currently being assembled, with a second prototype expected to conduct its first flight within the coming months. A fourth aircraft is also anticipated to be produced by the end of the year.
In parallel with these developments, TAI has signed a new military agreement with Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) to design and implement infrastructure expansion plans, aimed at significantly increasing the company’s production capacity.
Ugur Zengin presented the TAI Kaan project during a keynote address at Kocaeli University’s two-day scientific research congress, KOUBAK’26, held on Thursday. His presentation highlighted the company’s current progress and future production goals.
Zengin explained that TAI has reached a stage of low-volume mass production. However, he emphasized that the existing assembly line—located within a vast complex covering approximately 5–6 million square meters (1.9–2.3 square miles)—is only capable of producing between six and nine units annually of the twin-engine, single-seat jet TAI Kaan. He noted that this output is insufficient to meet the company’s expanding requirements.
He also pointed out that since the Kaan fighter jet program began in 2010, the company has progressively extended its operations into multiple cities across Türkiye, while maintaining close cooperation with local universities.
In terms of progress, Zengin stated that development and testing phases for the Kaan aircraft are advancing quickly following its inaugural flight in early 2024. He added that two additional aircraft are currently being assembled, with a second prototype expected to conduct its first flight within the coming months. A fourth aircraft is also anticipated to be produced by the end of the year.
In parallel with these developments, TAI has signed a new military agreement with Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) to design and implement infrastructure expansion plans, aimed at significantly increasing the company’s production capacity.
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