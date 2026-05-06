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Legaline Launches As UAE's First AI-Native Legal Services Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Legaline is built for a fragmented legal landscape spanning federal law, seven emirate-level regulatory systems, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and more than 40 free zones
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Dubai-based LegalTech platform powered by a proprietary AI stack engineered in-house using advanced machine learning and neural-network systems
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Launch date/registration open: May 6, 2026
Headquarters: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Market: UAE legal services, projected USD 7.6 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research)
Coverage: 7 emirates + DIFC + ADGM + 13 free zones (33 jurisdictions)
Legal corpus: Curated corpus of primary UAE legal documents indexed into more than 60,000 searchable passages; coverage expanding through 2026
AI stack: Developed in-house using proprietary machine-learning and neural-network engineering; Brainstorm runs multi-model deliberation across independent foundation models (Claude Sonnet, GPT-4o, Groq)
Interface: English. Chat translation and AI modules: English, Russian, Arabic
Founding members programme: 144 seats planned globally as platform prepares for regional expansion
Regional roadmap: UAE launch, Middle East expansion in subsequent phases
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