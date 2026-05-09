3 Boys Drown In Jhelum River In Bandipora

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Tragedy struck north Kashmir's Hajin area on Friday after three youths drowned in the Jhelum River while washing tent material along the riverbank, leaving the entire locality in shock and mourning.

The incident occurred in Chandergeer area of Hajin, where the youths had reportedly gone to clean tent material near the river. Witnesses said they lost balance and slipped into the fast-flowing waters, triggering panic in the area as residents rushed towards the riverbank after hearing cries for help.

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The deceased were identified as Aadil Ahmad Dar, 18, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar; Sameer Ahmad Dar, 22, son of Mohammad Jamal Dar; and Sohail Ahmad Dar, 22, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, all residents of Chandergeer Hajin.

Soon after the incident, local residents, volunteers and rescue teams launched a massive search operation in the river. Officials said two bodies were retrieved during the initial rescue efforts and shifted to Community Health Centre Hajin for medico-legal formalities, while search operations continued for several hours to trace the third youth.

The third body was later recovered from the river, bringing the rescue operation to an end, officials said.

The incident triggered scenes of grief across Hajin and adjoining areas, with hundreds of mourners participating in the funeral prayers of the deceased youths. Residents described the tragedy as one of the most painful incidents witnessed in the locality in recent years.

Authorities have initiated proceedings into the incident.

LG, CM Express Grief

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of young lives in a drowning incident in the River Jhelum in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

In his condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor said he was deeply pained by the incident and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.

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“My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family members. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved in this difficult hour,” he said.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the tragic drowning incident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

He also prayed for strength and forbearance for the grieving families during this difficult hour.