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BRFFR-NSFC-2027: The Center For System Analysis And Strategic Research Of The NAS Of Belarus Is Looking For Partners In China To Participate In The Call Of Joint Scientific Projects
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Center for System Analysis and Strategic Research of the NAS of Belarus (CSASR) is looking for partners in the People's Republic of China to implement a project within the framework of the Belarusian-Chinese call of joint scientific projects "BRFFR-NSFC-2024" (((БРФФИ–НФЕНК-2027))) on the topic: "Research the possibility of using AI tools to improve the efficiency of technology transfer centers and networks (RAITTTC)". Description Brief information about the problem.
In the Republic of Belarus, an automated system of information support for innovation activities and technology transfer of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (ASIS IATT) has been developed, on the basis of which the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer Network (RCTT operates, providing information support for the transfer and commercialization of technologies created both in the Republic of Belarus and abroad. In order to improve information support for Network members, RCTT is looking for partners in Belarus and abroad interested in researching the possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve the efficiency of technology transfer centers and networks.
The following work is planned within the framework of the research:
A). Analysis, selection and adaptation of AI models for the implementation of work on the integration of selected AI models into the work of technology transfer centers and networks for the purposes of:
– automation and improvement of the quality of profile preparation (technological proposals/requests, business proposals/requests and requests for R&D(T)R) based on the use of AI;
– creation of promotion and marketing content for finding partners using AI tools;
– automatic scanning and analysis of Internet resources, scientific publications, patents, catalogs and other data sources to identify competitors and potentially valuable technologies using AI tools;
– identifying technologies that can be successfully commercialized by matching the proposed technologies and services with market needs using AI tools;
– determining optimal product promotion channels and optimizing marketing strategies using AI tools;
– supporting the negotiation process using AI tools;
– monitoring and managing the commercialization process using AI tools.
B). Development of recommendations for the integration of AI tools into the work of technology transfer centers and networks, in particular into the subsystems of the ASIS IATT platform.
On April 2025, the RCTT launched an RCTT AI bot that provides answers to questions related to RCTT's area of activity.
Questions to the RCTT AI bot can be submitted in Russian and English.
On October 13, 2025, the RCTT AI bot won the "Leaders of Artificial Intelligence in Belarus - 2025" competition in the "Product - Leader of AI in Belarus" category.
Publications of RCTT specialists on the proposed topic:
1. Alexander Uspenskiy On the use of artificial intelligence in organizing innovation activities and technology transfer in the NAS of Belarus / Alexander Uspenskiy, Aliaksei Uspenski, Maxim Prybylski, Romuald Grigyanets, Janna Molchan, Vlad Kotov // Development of informatization and the state system of scientific and technical information: reports of the XXIII Int. scientific-technical. conf., Minsk, November 21, 2024 / United Institute of Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus; editorial board: S. V. Kruglikov, R. B. Grigyanets, V. N. Vengerov. - Minsk, 2024. - P. 272-275. (in Russian)
2. Alexander Uspenskiy, Aliaksei Uspenski, Maxim Prybylski Prospects for the use of AI tools in the Republican Center for Technology Transfer Network // Proceedings of the 27th International Multiconference INFORMATION SOCIETY – IS 2024 Volume E – 17th International Technology Transfer Conference – 9 October 2024 Ljubljana Slovenia. – p. 60-63. – ISBN 978-961-264-303-4 (PDF). Advantages and Innovations RCTT is the coordinator of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer Networ in the databases of which there are more than 3000 technology offers, technology requests, business offers, business requests, and offers for cross-border R&D Collaboration of Belarusian enterprises and organizations.
RCTT's clients include over 250 Belarusian national research organizations, universities, and firms.
RCTT has over 100 foreign partners in 23 countries. RCTT has implemented over 400 projects, including over 100 international projects funded by UNDP, UNIDO, CEI, EU, The Swedish Institute, and others.
RCTT experts are certified members of 15 foreign technology transfer networks. Stage of development Proposal under development IPR status Exclusive rights
Sector group ICT Industry & Services
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2003 NACE keywords M.70.22 - Business and other management consultancy activities
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) < 1M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments During more than 20 years RCTT completed over 100 international contracts, agreements, and projects with partners from 23 countries.
RCTT's presentation
Monograph "Republican Centre for Technology Transfer: 20 years in the national innovation system (history, structure, methodology, activities, prospects) – Minsk, 2024. – 174 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-29-4" (in Russian)
Manual of RCTT "Preparation and Management of Profiles in the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer – Minsk, 2023. – 65 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-27-0 " (in Russian) Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Research cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Partners interested in a research into the possibility of using AI tools in the work of technology transfer centers and networks under a research cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought R&D Institution
University
In the Republic of Belarus, an automated system of information support for innovation activities and technology transfer of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (ASIS IATT) has been developed, on the basis of which the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer Network (RCTT operates, providing information support for the transfer and commercialization of technologies created both in the Republic of Belarus and abroad. In order to improve information support for Network members, RCTT is looking for partners in Belarus and abroad interested in researching the possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve the efficiency of technology transfer centers and networks.
The following work is planned within the framework of the research:
A). Analysis, selection and adaptation of AI models for the implementation of work on the integration of selected AI models into the work of technology transfer centers and networks for the purposes of:
– automation and improvement of the quality of profile preparation (technological proposals/requests, business proposals/requests and requests for R&D(T)R) based on the use of AI;
– creation of promotion and marketing content for finding partners using AI tools;
– automatic scanning and analysis of Internet resources, scientific publications, patents, catalogs and other data sources to identify competitors and potentially valuable technologies using AI tools;
– identifying technologies that can be successfully commercialized by matching the proposed technologies and services with market needs using AI tools;
– determining optimal product promotion channels and optimizing marketing strategies using AI tools;
– supporting the negotiation process using AI tools;
– monitoring and managing the commercialization process using AI tools.
B). Development of recommendations for the integration of AI tools into the work of technology transfer centers and networks, in particular into the subsystems of the ASIS IATT platform.
On April 2025, the RCTT launched an RCTT AI bot that provides answers to questions related to RCTT's area of activity.
Questions to the RCTT AI bot can be submitted in Russian and English.
On October 13, 2025, the RCTT AI bot won the "Leaders of Artificial Intelligence in Belarus - 2025" competition in the "Product - Leader of AI in Belarus" category.
Publications of RCTT specialists on the proposed topic:
1. Alexander Uspenskiy On the use of artificial intelligence in organizing innovation activities and technology transfer in the NAS of Belarus / Alexander Uspenskiy, Aliaksei Uspenski, Maxim Prybylski, Romuald Grigyanets, Janna Molchan, Vlad Kotov // Development of informatization and the state system of scientific and technical information: reports of the XXIII Int. scientific-technical. conf., Minsk, November 21, 2024 / United Institute of Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus; editorial board: S. V. Kruglikov, R. B. Grigyanets, V. N. Vengerov. - Minsk, 2024. - P. 272-275. (in Russian)
2. Alexander Uspenskiy, Aliaksei Uspenski, Maxim Prybylski Prospects for the use of AI tools in the Republican Center for Technology Transfer Network // Proceedings of the 27th International Multiconference INFORMATION SOCIETY – IS 2024 Volume E – 17th International Technology Transfer Conference – 9 October 2024 Ljubljana Slovenia. – p. 60-63. – ISBN 978-961-264-303-4 (PDF). Advantages and Innovations RCTT is the coordinator of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer Networ in the databases of which there are more than 3000 technology offers, technology requests, business offers, business requests, and offers for cross-border R&D Collaboration of Belarusian enterprises and organizations.
RCTT's clients include over 250 Belarusian national research organizations, universities, and firms.
RCTT has over 100 foreign partners in 23 countries. RCTT has implemented over 400 projects, including over 100 international projects funded by UNDP, UNIDO, CEI, EU, The Swedish Institute, and others.
RCTT experts are certified members of 15 foreign technology transfer networks. Stage of development Proposal under development IPR status Exclusive rights
Sector group ICT Industry & Services
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2003 NACE keywords M.70.22 - Business and other management consultancy activities
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) < 1M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments During more than 20 years RCTT completed over 100 international contracts, agreements, and projects with partners from 23 countries.
RCTT's presentation
Monograph "Republican Centre for Technology Transfer: 20 years in the national innovation system (history, structure, methodology, activities, prospects) – Minsk, 2024. – 174 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-29-4" (in Russian)
Manual of RCTT "Preparation and Management of Profiles in the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer – Minsk, 2023. – 65 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-27-0 " (in Russian) Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Research cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Partners interested in a research into the possibility of using AI tools in the work of technology transfer centers and networks under a research cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought R&D Institution
University
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