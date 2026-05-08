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Ceramic Products Obtained By Injection Molding, Static And Isostatic Pressing Methods
(MENAFN- RCTT) O.V. Roman Powder Metallurgy Institute offers consumers a Ceramic products obtained by injection molding, static and isostatic pressing methods under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Leading global manufacturers of ceramic products for electronics include major companies specializing in substrates, capacitors, insulators, and components for microwave applications. These materials are used in electronics, semiconductors, and telecommunications due to their high thermal conductivity and dielectric properties. Key global manufacturers include KYOCERA Corporation (Japan) (Substrates, RF/Microwave Components, MLCCs), CoorsTek Inc (USA) (Electronic Ceramics, Substrates, Insulators), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), and others.
The Asia-Pacific region leads in production (42% market share in 2024), followed by the US and Europe. The market is growing at 5.5% annually due to demand for 5G and miniaturization.
The O.V. Roman Institute of Powder Metallurgy has developed a technology and manufactures precision ceramic parts of simple and complex shapes, including small ones, made from aluminum oxide-based composite materials using injection molding, static pressing, and isostatic pressing.
Maximum product dimensions: diameter up to 80 mm,
height up to 100 mm, wall thickness up to 10 mm. Shape retention is ensured. Tolerances are within 0.1 mm for every 25 mm of the part's linear dimensions.
Minimum product dimensions: outer diameter 3.5 mm, inner diameter 0.8 mm, height 2.5 mm,
wall thickness 0.5 mm. Shape retention is ensured.
Distinctive product properties. Density.......................................3.7–3.9 g/cm3
Hardness.................................86.5–89 HRA (70–72 HRC)
Bending strength..................250–400 MPa
Fracture toughness coefficient......3.5–4.0 MPa m2
Coefficient of linear thermal expansion (20–1000 °C)......7–8 × 10–6/K
Thermal conductivity...........................25–30 W/m K
Specific volume resistivity......1012–1014 Ohm m
Relative permittivity at f = 10 kHz 9.5–9.8
Maximum operating temperature......1600 °C (long-term).
The ceramic products being developed have potential for wide application in the chemical and textile industries, electrical engineering and electronics, mechanical engineering, instrument making, and medicine.
The information is published in the Catalog "Brands of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus 2021–2022: A List of the Most Important Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" (2023), pp. 108–109. Advantages and Innovations Ceramic injection molding (CIM) technology offers significant potential and a significant advantage over traditional methods in the production of complex parts with precise geometric dimensions and high volumes.
Technological advantages of the CIM process include:
. Optimization of part design. The CIM process removes virtually all restrictions on the shape complexity of the manufactured part, increasing the part's density and strength. All other things being equal, the CIM process allows for the production of stronger parts by modifying the material characteristics;
. Ability to produce virtually any surface finish. The CIM process allows for the production of virtually any surface finish, from very smooth to textured.
A virtually full range of coatings and treatments is available. Surface preparation includes tumbling, sandblasting, polishing, and ultrasonic cleaning;
. Accurate tolerances and dimensions. CIM technology allows for the production of parts with cross-sectional thicknesses from 0.5 to 10 mm, with tolerances of 0.1 mm for every 25 mm of the part's linear dimensions.
The implementation of product improvement to increase competitiveness is expressed in the expansion of the materials used, in particular, ceramics based on zirconium dioxide with a corresponding improvement in performance characteristics, an increase in quality and an expansion of the range of manufactured products for the purpose of import substitution. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The products are supplied to JSC INTEGRAL - the management company of the INTEGRAL holding, JSC Grodno Azot (branch of the Khimvolokno Plant), UP STC LEMT BelOMO, JSC Legmash Plant (Orsha), and others. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Trade marks
Comments regarding IPS status Trademark, corporate identity elements - Logo of the "O. V. Roman Institute of Powder Metallurgy." Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Intelligent Energy
ICT Industry & Services
Maritime Industry and Services
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1972 NACE keywords C.24.33 - Cold forming or folding
C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute's areas of activity.
Fundamental research:
- development of scientific principles for controlling the properties of composite powder materials with inclusions of a hard (soft) phase using computer modeling of their macrostructure and behavior under external force and temperature influences;
- development of scientific principles for the creation of and methods for controlling the structure and properties of nanostructured composite materials;
- development of scientific foundations for the creation of permeable materials with an organized structure obtained by powder metallurgy methods for combustion, filtration, and catalysis;
- study of heat and mass transfer processes in porous powder materials with an irregular pore structure;
- development of scientific foundations for producing composite powders of a given chemical and phase composition using mechanical alloying, granulation, self-propagating high-temperature synthesis (SHS), and the application of functional protective coatings from powder materials;
- study of the mechanism of strengthening of composite coatings during treatment with highly concentrated energy flows;
- Mathematical modeling of the formation of deformations and stresses in welded structures;
- Development of theoretical and technological foundations for the production of welding materials and components for their production;
- Study of metallurgical and thermal deformation processes during high-speed plastic deformation of materials for the production of welded joints and materials (friction stir welding);
- Fundamental scientific research on the effects of pulsed processes on materials, and the interaction of compact and discrete powder bodies at various loading rates, including those due to the energy of explosives;
- Development of a mathematical and computer model for the interaction of a melt particle with a solid surface under changing environmental parameters and the properties of the coatings being formed;
Applied Research:
- Development and implementation of new technological processes, materials, and equipment in the field of creating functional ceramics, porous materials for various purposes, layered and cast composite materials using high pressures and various loading rates;
- Development of low-alloy powder steels with a nanoscale dispersed ferrite-martensite structure obtained using interparticle and intergranular sliding mechanisms during pressing and heat treatment, and the manufacture of products from them;
- Production of nanoscale additives based on aluminum, copper, silicon, manganese, chromium, phosphorus, carbon, and other elements using mechanical activation, SHS, and hydrothermal synthesis;
- Production of capillary-porous powder materials with an irregular pore structure based on copper, nickel, titanium, and aluminum to intensify heat and mass transfer processes in cooling systems of new electronic devices, personal computer components, and laptops;
- Production of highly efficient porous and highly porous cellular materials with functional coatings through the creation of composite microstructures such as metal-ceramics, polymer-ceramics, and ceramic-ceramics (filter elements, membranes) for energy-saving liquid and gas purification processes;
- Production of hard alloys with the introduction of nanocrystalline carbides and transition metal oxides for the manufacture of forming tools;
- Development of technologies for the production of carbon-carbon materials and products made from them;
- Study of high-speed plastic deformation processes in friction stir welding;
- Development of new composite powder materials with high performance properties, including high density, capillary-porous, wear-resistant, radar-absorbing, heat-shielding, etc.
Official website of the Institute. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing ceramic products manufactured by injection molding, static pressing, and isostatic pressing under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing ceramic products manufactured by injection molding, static pressing, and isostatic pressing under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The Asia-Pacific region leads in production (42% market share in 2024), followed by the US and Europe. The market is growing at 5.5% annually due to demand for 5G and miniaturization.
The O.V. Roman Institute of Powder Metallurgy has developed a technology and manufactures precision ceramic parts of simple and complex shapes, including small ones, made from aluminum oxide-based composite materials using injection molding, static pressing, and isostatic pressing.
Maximum product dimensions: diameter up to 80 mm,
height up to 100 mm, wall thickness up to 10 mm. Shape retention is ensured. Tolerances are within 0.1 mm for every 25 mm of the part's linear dimensions.
Minimum product dimensions: outer diameter 3.5 mm, inner diameter 0.8 mm, height 2.5 mm,
wall thickness 0.5 mm. Shape retention is ensured.
Distinctive product properties. Density.......................................3.7–3.9 g/cm3
Hardness.................................86.5–89 HRA (70–72 HRC)
Bending strength..................250–400 MPa
Fracture toughness coefficient......3.5–4.0 MPa m2
Coefficient of linear thermal expansion (20–1000 °C)......7–8 × 10–6/K
Thermal conductivity...........................25–30 W/m K
Specific volume resistivity......1012–1014 Ohm m
Relative permittivity at f = 10 kHz 9.5–9.8
Maximum operating temperature......1600 °C (long-term).
The ceramic products being developed have potential for wide application in the chemical and textile industries, electrical engineering and electronics, mechanical engineering, instrument making, and medicine.
The information is published in the Catalog "Brands of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus 2021–2022: A List of the Most Important Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" (2023), pp. 108–109. Advantages and Innovations Ceramic injection molding (CIM) technology offers significant potential and a significant advantage over traditional methods in the production of complex parts with precise geometric dimensions and high volumes.
Technological advantages of the CIM process include:
. Optimization of part design. The CIM process removes virtually all restrictions on the shape complexity of the manufactured part, increasing the part's density and strength. All other things being equal, the CIM process allows for the production of stronger parts by modifying the material characteristics;
. Ability to produce virtually any surface finish. The CIM process allows for the production of virtually any surface finish, from very smooth to textured.
A virtually full range of coatings and treatments is available. Surface preparation includes tumbling, sandblasting, polishing, and ultrasonic cleaning;
. Accurate tolerances and dimensions. CIM technology allows for the production of parts with cross-sectional thicknesses from 0.5 to 10 mm, with tolerances of 0.1 mm for every 25 mm of the part's linear dimensions.
The implementation of product improvement to increase competitiveness is expressed in the expansion of the materials used, in particular, ceramics based on zirconium dioxide with a corresponding improvement in performance characteristics, an increase in quality and an expansion of the range of manufactured products for the purpose of import substitution. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The products are supplied to JSC INTEGRAL - the management company of the INTEGRAL holding, JSC Grodno Azot (branch of the Khimvolokno Plant), UP STC LEMT BelOMO, JSC Legmash Plant (Orsha), and others. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Trade marks
Comments regarding IPS status Trademark, corporate identity elements - Logo of the "O. V. Roman Institute of Powder Metallurgy." Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Intelligent Energy
ICT Industry & Services
Maritime Industry and Services
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1972 NACE keywords C.24.33 - Cold forming or folding
C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute's areas of activity.
Fundamental research:
- development of scientific principles for controlling the properties of composite powder materials with inclusions of a hard (soft) phase using computer modeling of their macrostructure and behavior under external force and temperature influences;
- development of scientific principles for the creation of and methods for controlling the structure and properties of nanostructured composite materials;
- development of scientific foundations for the creation of permeable materials with an organized structure obtained by powder metallurgy methods for combustion, filtration, and catalysis;
- study of heat and mass transfer processes in porous powder materials with an irregular pore structure;
- development of scientific foundations for producing composite powders of a given chemical and phase composition using mechanical alloying, granulation, self-propagating high-temperature synthesis (SHS), and the application of functional protective coatings from powder materials;
- study of the mechanism of strengthening of composite coatings during treatment with highly concentrated energy flows;
- Mathematical modeling of the formation of deformations and stresses in welded structures;
- Development of theoretical and technological foundations for the production of welding materials and components for their production;
- Study of metallurgical and thermal deformation processes during high-speed plastic deformation of materials for the production of welded joints and materials (friction stir welding);
- Fundamental scientific research on the effects of pulsed processes on materials, and the interaction of compact and discrete powder bodies at various loading rates, including those due to the energy of explosives;
- Development of a mathematical and computer model for the interaction of a melt particle with a solid surface under changing environmental parameters and the properties of the coatings being formed;
Applied Research:
- Development and implementation of new technological processes, materials, and equipment in the field of creating functional ceramics, porous materials for various purposes, layered and cast composite materials using high pressures and various loading rates;
- Development of low-alloy powder steels with a nanoscale dispersed ferrite-martensite structure obtained using interparticle and intergranular sliding mechanisms during pressing and heat treatment, and the manufacture of products from them;
- Production of nanoscale additives based on aluminum, copper, silicon, manganese, chromium, phosphorus, carbon, and other elements using mechanical activation, SHS, and hydrothermal synthesis;
- Production of capillary-porous powder materials with an irregular pore structure based on copper, nickel, titanium, and aluminum to intensify heat and mass transfer processes in cooling systems of new electronic devices, personal computer components, and laptops;
- Production of highly efficient porous and highly porous cellular materials with functional coatings through the creation of composite microstructures such as metal-ceramics, polymer-ceramics, and ceramic-ceramics (filter elements, membranes) for energy-saving liquid and gas purification processes;
- Production of hard alloys with the introduction of nanocrystalline carbides and transition metal oxides for the manufacture of forming tools;
- Development of technologies for the production of carbon-carbon materials and products made from them;
- Study of high-speed plastic deformation processes in friction stir welding;
- Development of new composite powder materials with high performance properties, including high density, capillary-porous, wear-resistant, radar-absorbing, heat-shielding, etc.
Official website of the Institute. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing ceramic products manufactured by injection molding, static pressing, and isostatic pressing under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing ceramic products manufactured by injection molding, static pressing, and isostatic pressing under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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