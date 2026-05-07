Associate Professor of Screen Media | Deputy Associate Dean of Learning & Teaching, Victoria University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr Marc C-Scott is an accomplished academic and media professional, currently holding the position of Deputy Associate Dean of Learning and Teaching for the College of Art, Business, Law, Education, and Information Technology at Victoria University, Australia. Marc plays a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape at his institution. He is the co-course chair of the postgraduate courses in Block Teaching and the chair of the working group for VU Block Model® Professional Learning program. Through these roles, Marc demonstrates leadership and innovation in educational design and delivery for the Block.

With a focus on media and communication, Marc serves as the course chair for both the Bachelor of Screen Media and Bachelor of Animation and Visual Effects, where he spearheaded the transition to the VU Block Model®. With his extensive expertise in media and communication, his contributions to the field of media are not confined to academia.

Recognised for his articulate insights and forthright opinions, Marc is a respected guest in media circles, contributing to numerous publications and engaging in local and international television and radio interviews. Marc's contributions to academia and the media industry, reflects his dedication to the field and his expertise on the Block.



2012–present Lecturer in Screen Media, Victoria University

2008–2011 Lecturer, SAE Institute

2009–2010 Lecturer, CQUniversity 2009–2010 Lecturer, Grenadi School of Design



2016 CQUniversity, PhD 'Invention to Institution: A Comparative Historical Analysis of Television Across Three National Site' 2004 Swinburne University, Bachelor Degree of Design Multimedia Design (Honours)

2014 The Advent of Television in Australia Role: Principal Researcher Funding Source: Royal Television Society



Creative Arts, Media And Communication Curriculum And Pedagogy (130201)

Film, Television And Digital Media Not Elsewhere Classified (190299)

Film, Television And Digital Media (1902)

Film And Television (190204)

Interactive Media (190205)

Screen And Media Culture (200212) Media Studies (200104)

ExperienceEducationGrants and ContractsResearch Areas